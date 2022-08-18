Reddit bots are extremely useful and the company knows it. Now they want to boost their creation with developer resources

In addition to serving as a forum, Reddit also offers its users creative ways to automate certain processes through its bots. These bots are usually developed by independent users, and in order to give developers more resources and tools to boost the creation of forum bots, Reddit has opened a waiting list for its developer platform and so on. encourage your contributions.

The company has announced it in a new entry on its official blog, where they expose examples such as u/RemindMeBot, which serves to remind the user on a specific date about a comment on the forum, or u/tweet_poster, which comments on posts when it detects a Reddit link to the content of the original tweet. Reddit wants to promote this type of community creations with its developer platform.

A platform designed to promote the creation of bots on Reddit

As they assure from Reddit, developers on the platform currently operate through ‘siloed resources’, that is, cooperative contributions between third-party developers, who receive limited resources. Reddit’s idea is to change this by creating a platform dedicated to offering tools and numerous resources so that developers can more easily work on their creations.

At the moment it is not entirely clear what tools the company will offer to developers who access this platform. A Reddit spokesperson told The Verge that these resources will help developers to expand and create bots and automation tools that allow users and moderators to have “a simpler and more meaningful experience on Reddit”.

The platform also intends to provide moderators with a list of all the third-party tools they can use.

Although the platform has been released through a waiting list, from Reddit they indicate that their objective is make it available to all developers starting next year.