Redfall fully reveals its proposal in a new video: “Arkane’s biggest game to date”

The creators of Prey and Dishonored invite us to fight vampires in their next development.

During this weekend the QuakeCon, a festive date for all video game lovers, especially fans of Bethesda releases, and this includes Redfall. In this sense, yesterday the round table “Bringing Redfall to Life” took place, where a privileged perspective of the “Arkane Austin’s greatest game to date”.

“From the creation of their monstrous vampires and unlikely heroes to how they filled the island with mystery and history,” this document from 20 minutes allows users to better understand what Arkane Austin wants to offer the public with Redfall, including statements from Studio Director Harvey Smith, Creative Director Ricardo Bare, Art Director Karen Segars, and Producer Aaron Carter.

We will have to wait until 2023 to enjoy Redfall on PC and Xbox Series X|S“Redfall is our effort to take what Arkane does well, a hybrid of first-person shooter and RPG adventure, and take it further,” says Smith. “Does this work in the open world? Does it work solo as well as co-op? Can we take all of our narrative layers, our improvisation mechanics and our style and take it to an open world?”, says Bare, as soon as the video begins.

Redfall is one of those 7 great video games that we expected in 2022 and they have ended up being delayed to the next course along with other releases such as Starfield, also from Bethesda. For those unfamiliar, Redfall is an open-world cooperative first-person shooter from the award-winning team behind Prey and Dishonored in which you have to travel to a city besieged by a legion of vampires that has isolated citizens from the outside world and blocked out the sun.

This multiplayer aspect may put back the most ardent followers of Arkane’s work in his previous projects, but the development team assured a few weeks ago that the proposal will also please these fans. Redfall will be released on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PC & Xbox Game Pass.

