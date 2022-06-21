Redfall might be a good game, but is that what I’m looking for from a studio like Arkane?

The authors of Dishonored and Prey are working on a cooperative vampire shooter that doesn’t forget history, as is typical of all Arkane’s works. However, and although it shows very good manners, it is a type of game that is far from the style that this renowned studio owned by Bethesda and Xbox had accustomed us to. With good ideas and big promises, what can we expect from Redfall?

The Xbox conference in this non-E3 that we are having started strong, with one of the games expected for this year and that, along with Starfield, has been delayed for the first half of next year. From Redfall we only had a cinematic trailer so far, but we all imagined a little what it would consist of. The extended gameplay we had at the conference confirms it: this is a multiplayer shooter in which four heroes of different classes will have to cooperate to end the vampire threat that has hung over the town of Redfall. They have even blocked out the sun and everything, having the courtesy of being able to enjoy a vampire game without it always being night.

I’m sorry, but I’m not going to hide when talking about Arkane, a study that I have loved since the days of Dark Messiah of Might and Magic (Unfortunately I didn’t play Arx Fatalis back in the day) and I’ve followed the trajectory all these years, always fulfilling experiences as satisfactory, and above all original, as Dishonored or Prey. They were one of the few studios that still dared to experiment with that design philosophy (more than gender, as Raphael Colantonio says) that is the immersive sim. And none of this I see in Redfall. In fact, for me in Deathloop I was already seeing this change in trend towards weapons being more protagonists and powers less and more limited, both in quantity and in possibilities. But even having left me somewhat cold, Deathloop still had a pass, with multiple ways to complete a mission in creative ways (albeit then following a strict order in which to follow that “loop”). In Redfall, however, I don’t see anything of that Arkane spirit that attracted me so much, and that it was formed with an excellent level design, rich in possibilities according to our styles of play.

Here, however, the core of the experience lies in the character class and how to support each other to defend against the vampire hordes. A bit like Left 4 Dead, so that we understand each other, although with a narrative thread that I think will better accompany the experience. But the similarities are still there: four classes of heroes, which are also quite typical: the sniper with the ability to camouflage, the trapper who, well, sets traps on the stage, the engineer accompanied by his robot and the magical class, with some supernatural power that accompany weapons.

I didn’t even see any of Arkane’s awesome and recognizable level design.It’s just that I didn’t even see any of Arkane’s fabulous level design, so recognizable, except in the final bars where the game denotes that it will not be limited only to the town of Redfall, but also to some slightly more surreal scenarios that will give it variety. But still I don’t think it’s Redfall’s fault either. Even though he was tempted by the colorful and rarity weapons and these mechanics that bore me more and more, I still find it an interesting game and I think it can surprise. What happens is that I don’t want Arkane to be dedicated to making multiplayer shooters. It’s as simple as that.

You will see, Fewer and fewer legendary studios are dedicated to the single-player offline experience. We have had dabbles and attempts to target online fashion to some developers and, in general, the attempt has not gone well. BioWare was tasked with wasting years on Anthem, if you still remember what Anthem is. Crystal Dynamics was entrusted with the Marvel’s Avengers project and, in a dossier from Square-Enix itself, they acknowledged that it might not have been ideal to force a single-player studio to make a game as a service.

It’s the same as if you ask me about the The Last of Us multiplayer that prepares Naughty Dog. Can they do a good job? Sure. Would they even be able to do something else? I do not doubt it. I’m interested? Not remotely. What I want from Naughty Dog is for it to continue to explore the storytelling capabilities of our medium that I can play alone, without getting into an online community where I have less and less time to practice (and I’m just less attracted to enjoying a world and a story at my own pace).

So it’s not a problem with Redfall, which can be a great video game, but with losing Arkane’s spirit along the way. And sadly, it makes me wish Redfall didn’t work, because it would prove Bethesda right that this was the path the company needed to take for the Austin and Lyon-based studio. That their games lacked “spark” and that’s why they didn’t sell as much. That what they needed is a little more action, a little more weapons and a little more online.

I tend to think that in Bethesda they could not sustain much longer the freedom that Colantonio demanded.Two years ago, Raphael Colantonio, founder of Arkane, left the company to create a new studio. And seeing what happened (a little) with Deathloop and now also with Redfall, sometimes I tend to think that at Bethesda they couldn’t sustain much longer the freedom that the French creative demanded, because unfortunately, games like Prey or Dishonored are praised by critics and public, but they do not sell as much as many of us would like. The affection and effort involved in making an immersive sim is not appreciated in the average player. Perhaps, with this new Bethesda supported by Xbox and Game Pass, the “number of sales” factor is not so important (Game Pass has shown many times that it is a good platform to try experiences and get out of the comfort zone) and, thanks to that, it is possible that tomorrow Arkane will return to be the study that I remember. If not, then I’ll have to look for his philosophy in other games, like Gloomwood.