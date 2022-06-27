Redfall will please Arkane fans: the creators of Dishonored talk about their common elements

The cooperative shooter with vampires was one of the protagonists of the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022.

Redfall was one of the protagonists of the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase at the beginning of the month, leaving us with a good sample of its gameplay that allows the public to make their own assessments. Among them is whether it is a title far from the essence that made its authors, Arkane Studios, earn a prestigious name. On this and other issues they wanted to respond in an interview.

“Each of our games is different from others, but they have common creative values,” says Ricardo Bare, creative director of Arkane, in a chat with Vandal. “All of our games overlap tremendously. They have narrative richnessall mechanics are intertwined with the story and the narrative, there is an environmental narrative… And [en todos] there’s a very immersive body movement: sliding, climbing, all of that. […] I think it’s going to be up to the audience to say [cuánto de simulador inmersivo es]”, declara Harvey Smith, director de Arkane Austin.

In this way, Smith sells the user a proposal where the DNA of the brand is still present, in which to run into regular Arkane mechanics, as well as a cooperative in an open world. “I would like to say that if you are a fan of arkaneand what you’re interested in is deep world building, first person perspective, light RPG mechanics, stealth mechanics… All those things are in the game and you’re going to be happy [con el resultado]Bare adds.

What is Redfall about and when will it arrive

Originally released a year ago, Redfall seeks to give the player everything they could want from a cooperative first person shooter that is driven by a great story, an adventure set in an open world full of mysteries, vampires and highly detailed environments, where to meet a motley group of heroes and master strategic combat techniques and all kinds of weapons.

Redfall was scheduled to launch this year, but finally we will have to wait for 2023 to sink our teeth PC, Xbox Series X|S y Game Pass.

