Redmi Note 9 Pro specs leak ahead of March 12 launch

The phone might be not a giant enhance over the Redmi Remember eight Skilled.

What you wish to perceive

Redmi Remember 9 Skilled specs had been leaked on-line.

The upcoming funds phone will sport a 6.67-inch 20:9 present and run on a Snapdragon 720G chipset.

Redmi Remember 9 assortment is about to be launched in India on March 12.

Xiaomi’s Redmi sub-brand had launched earlier this month that the Redmi Remember 9 assortment will debut in India at an online-only match on March 12. Ahead of the phone’s launch, leaker Ishan Agarwal has printed one of the essential key tech specs of the approaching Redmi Remember 9 Skilled.

Can confirm the specs of #RedmiNote9Pro:

-Aurora Blue, Glacier White & Interstellar Black

-4GB+64GB & 6GB+128GB.

-6.67″ FHD+ 20:9 LCD Gorrila Glass 5 Present

-16MP Punch Hole Entrance Digicam

-48MP Main, 8MP Extraordinarily-Big, 5MP Macro & Depth Digicam

-SD720G, 5020mAH Battery, 18W Charging pic.twitter.com/0yk5hWxEwm — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) March 9, 2020

As in step with Agarwal, the Redmi Remember 9 Skilled will arrive with a 6.67-inch FHD+ present carrying a tall 20:9 side ratio and a hole-punch cutout housing a 16MP selfie digicam. Beneath the hood, it’s going to be powered by means of a Snapdragon 720G chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

The upcoming funds phone is tipped to have a quad-camera array on the rear, that features a 48MP major sensor. It’s going to even have an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 5MP macro lens, and a depth digicam. Conserving the lighting on will in all probability be a 5,zero20mAh battery with 18W fast charging. As for color selections, Agarwal claims the Redmi Remember 9 Skilled will in all probability be launched in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black.

If this leak is right, the Redmi Remember 9 Skilled will solely be a minor enhance over the Redmi Remember eight Skilled in most areas. And the Redmi Remember eight Skilled will in fact have a slight edge throughout the digicam division, on account of its higher reply 64MP primary sensor. The Realme 6 Skilled, which was once launched remaining week, moreover comes with a 64MP quad-camera machine and packs a 90Hz present.

Good Xiaomi Telephones in 2020