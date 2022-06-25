Redout 2, analysis and opinions of the game for PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series

There is a significant segment of users who grew up with arcade driving games like F-Zero and Wipeout. Redout 2 is specially designed for this, a futuristic speed title more demanding than you could imagine.

If Redout sounds familiar to you, you probably know that it was an arcade standout heavily inspired by classics of the futuristic driving, as is the case with titles as mythical as Wipeout or F-Zero. Launched a few years ago, that title shone for offering anti-gravitational speed in psychedelically designed settings, with bright colors and glittering trails coming out of our vehicle. It was a very fast game, but also hard to crack, very oriented to a specific user niche.

Redout 2 is no different. In fact, what the Italian developer 34BigThings has done is to apply the “more and better” that we can expect in any sequel. So that you do not get deceived and know what you are going to find, I want to emphasize the point that it is not easy at all. Even the first bars of the game that serve as a tutorial choked me, with a test that forced me to maintain a speed on the track and thus obtain the necessary points to move on to the next discipline. It may seem strange in a game of this style, but you would do well not to underestimate this point. It is a demanding game, now with more refined control and an even more blistering sense of speed. Worth? Yes, but as long as you know that it is not an arcade like the others. Below I will explain why.

A speed arcade with its own identity

It might seem that Redout 2 is indistinguishable from other games in the genre. You can see the captures that accompany this analysis and think that it is very similar to what you already knew. But to believe that is to fall into an error. When I took the controller and began to play I began to see how wrong I was. It is not a game of accelerating on the straights, braking in the corners and using the turbo from time to time. It is something much more complex than that, since they incorporate some elements of the simulation.

The circuits are designed so that you put effort into cornering (left stick) without hitting the protectors, but also to tilt the aircraft (right stick) in such a way that you do not damage the body. Explained like this, it seems simple, but mastering the controls in this game is an art and is only available to the best. I’m not going to say that the handling is complicated, because it is very well adjusted, but it will take a long time to get the hang of it. In addition, there are a good handful of vehicle models, each one with its attributes of speed, stability, durability… that make them very different.

However, the real key to Redout 2 is to have one eye on the status bar of our aircraft… and the other on the engine heating. The more we use the turbo, the more it will overheat, with the danger that this poses to our integrity. So if it is not enough for you to be aware of when a jump is coming to accelerate and raise the nose of your aircraft, you should also pay attention to its status levels so that it does not explode and lose a few seconds of gold. The gameplay plays with this balance between integrity and speedbeing one of its most unique and differentiating aspects.

Mastering the controls in this game is an art and is only available to the bestTo take advantage of all these benefits we have the trajectory mode, with a set of 36 tracks of the most inspired, and all with the option to run them in reverse mode. The tests are based on get stars according to the objectives set, so that you can advance through the different leagues, unlocking more and more challenging challenges. They are many and quite varied. You have the typical races, but also time trials and speed tests, the latter consisting of reaching a target speed to accumulate points. There are also endurance tests (where crashing means automatically losing) and elimination races, so the proposal is not scarce.

We have a total of 12 chassis to choose from, with the possibility of customize our ship with a good handful of wings, engines, propellers and others, apart from purely cosmetic elements. Everything is unlocked as you play, so progression is consistent with increasing difficulty. Still, you can choose between six degrees of difficultyplus a set of customization items to tailor the game to your skill.

Despite all these aids, perhaps what I can most blame the video game for is its lack of success when it comes to establishing a more progressive difficulty curve, but for everything else it is a very interesting driving game, and even recommendable. It has a online multiplayer mode for up to 12 participants, which is based on seasons and the updating of content with new periodic challenges. It also has a photo mode to capture the best snapshots of a game that visually shows that there is a good job behind it, and that musically also manages to shine with techno themes that fit perfectly with the set.