Reduction in incidents of ceasefire violations in Kashmir, but 300 terrorists are requested to enter

Srinagar: A top army commander said that the situation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir is fully under control as the ceasefire violations have come down this year and infiltration incidents have also seen a significant reduction.

However, Lt Gen BS Raju, General Officer Commanding, Srinagar-based Chinar Corps, also said that around 300 militants from across the LoC are still in the process of entering here.

On the sidelines of a program in Budgam district of central Kashmir, Raju told reporters, "The situation on LoC is under control." Although there are cases of ceasefire violations, their number has come down. We are happy that this year we have achieved considerable success in curbing the infiltration. "Regarding the situation in Kashmir, Raju said that there is an atmosphere of peace in the valley.