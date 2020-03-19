Reed Midem Launches MipTV Online Plus

Following the cancellation of worldwide TV showcase MipTV attributable to coronavirus issues earlier this month, organizers Reed Midem have launched MipTV Online Plus, a premium on-line service.

The service can be out there from March 30 and is free to all registered for MipTV, MipDoc, and MipFormats shoppers.

Customers can entry content material programmed for the 57th version of MipTV that was attributable to run March 28 by April 2 at Cannes. This contains streaming distributors’ packages scheduled for the MipTV Drama Patrons’ Summit and the MipDoc Screenings Library. It is going to additionally stream the In Growth, MipDoc and MipFormats challenge pitches, in addition to MipTV’s unique market intelligence convention classes, Contemporary TV and the Factual and Children content material showcases.

Lucy Smith, tv division deputy director at Reed Midem, stated: “ Our shoppers are unable to come back to MipTV in Cannes, so we’re bringing MipTV to them. Beginning on March 30, delegates from 94 international locations will have the ability to work together with each other on-line and expertise initially scheduled Mip programming from the consolation of their workplace or residence. Nothing replaces face-to-face conferences, however MipTV Online Plus content material, networking and entry to the worldwide leisure enterprise neighborhood is completely distinctive.”

The MipTV on-line database can be even be out there throughout the months forward.