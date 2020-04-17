Reed Morano May Direct Jennifer Lopez Drug Lord Drama ‘The Godmother’ – Variety

Emmy winner Reed Morano is in negotiations to direct Jennifer Lopez within the drug lord drama “The Godmother” for STXfilms.

Morano directed the primary three episodes of Hulu’s hit present “The Handmaid’s Story” and received the Emmy and Administrators Guild awards for drama sequence route. STXfilms can be in talks with Oscar winner William Monahan to re-write the script for “The Godmother.”

Lopez got here on to the venture final summer season and can painting Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco, also referred to as “The Godmother.” The story follows the lifetime of Blanco, who outsmarted and outhustled the boys round her to rise from an impoverished childhood in Colombia to turn into one of many world’s greatest drug lords. She was reportedly was price greater than $2 billion and was a key figurehead in Miami’s Cocaine Cowboy Wars. Blanco was murdered in Colombia in 2012.

Lopez will produce together with Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina, in addition to Julie Yorn. Earlier drafts of the script of have been written by Regina Corrado (“Deadwood: The Film”) and Terence Winter (“The Wolf of Wall Avenue,” “Boardwalk Empire,” “The Sopranos”). Winter, Alex Pettyfer, Alex Brown and Rick Yorn will government produce.

“I’ve been without end fascinated by the story of Griselda Blanco and jumped on the likelihood to play her on display,” stated Lopez in July. “She is all issues we search for in storytelling and dynamic characters – infamous, formidable, conniving, chilling. In a style dominated by legendary kingpins, I’m desperate to shine a highlight on this anti-hero and excited to companion with STX for the third time so we are able to convey this compelling, sophisticated story to life.”

The information about Morano and Monahan was first reported by Deadline.