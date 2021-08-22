Reel Buzz: Venkatesh Takes ‘Lengthy Depart’!

The decision on Venkatesh Daggubati’s “Narappa” is understood. The movie will probably be streamed on Amazon Top Video.

Venkatesh additionally wrapped up “Drushyam 2” and the film will probably be streaming continue to exist Disney+Hotstar quickly.

Venkatesh should entire the dubbing section for “Drushyam 2”.

Now the senior actor desires to head on holiday. He has put the paintings of “F3” on hang for a month. He is happening a travel thru Europe.

He’s taking an extended depart of absence from the shoots since he finished “Narappa” and “Drushyam 2” again to again.

He’ll go back to Hyderabad in September after which resume capturing “F3”.

Filmy One (thenewstrace.com) – Unique Leisure Web page