Reel Suspects Acquires Renata Pinheiro’s Sci-Fi Thriller ‘King Automotive’

Reel Suspects has acquired world rights to Renata Pinheiro’s sci-fi thriller “King Automotive,” which lately world premiered at Rotterdam within the large display competitors.

The elevated style film revolves round Ninho, the son of a taxi firm proprietor who has a rare reference to vehicles and may discuss to them. Ninho grew to become mates with the automobile that saved him from a visitors accident as a toddler, and now he also can hear the outdated wrecks complain concerning the legislation banning them from the roads. Collectively along with his uncle, Ninho converts the write-offs into futuristic automobiles with consciousness.

Reel Suspects will probably be dealing with worldwide on the movie outdoors of North America. The film stars Luciano Pedro Jr, Jules Elting, Clara Pinheiro and Adelio Lima, amongst others. “King Automotive” was produced by Sérgio Oliveira.

“With its retro-futuristic vehicles and ecological story, [‘King Car’] exhibits that Brazilian style cinema is one thing to maintain an in depth eye on in the course of its political turmoil,” stated Matteo Lovadina at Reel Suspects.

“Brazilian style cinema has by no means been as prolific and fascinating as right this moment and [‘King Car’], with its steam punk and political stance, is a superb instance of this,” stated Reel Suspects boss Matteo Lovadina.

Reel Suspects’ slate of style motion pictures consists of Maximiliano Contenti’s Uruguayan horror film “Al Morir la Matinée,” and Anthony Scott Burns’s Canadian science fiction thriller “Come True.” Different movies repped by Reel Suspects embrace “The Three,” directed by critically acclaimed Armenian-Russian filmmaker Anna Melikyan, and Marat Sargsyan’s characteristic debut “The Flood Gained’t Come.”