Reel Suspects Acquires Venice Critics’ Week Title The Flood Won’t Come

Reel Suspects has acquired world rights to Marat Sargsyan’s function debut “The Flood Gained’t Come” which may have its world premiere at Venice within the Critics’ Week part.

Produced by Ieva Norvilienė at Tremora, “The Flood Gained’t Come” revolves round a well-known colonel who has acted as a battle advisor in numerous nations for a few years and returns to his homeland when a civil battle breaks out.

The film is headlined by standard Lithuanian actors Valentinas Masalskis and Remigijus Vilkaitis. The lithuanian drama “Sargsyan” marks the function debut of Sargsyan, who beforehand directed the quick movie “Lernavan” in 2009.

Reel Suspects’ slate additionally consists of “Une Dernière Fois” (“One Final Time”), the debut function of Olympe de G, a widely known French director of commercials and music movies; in addition to Maximiliano Contenti’s Uruguyan horror film “Al Morir La Matinée,” and Anthony Scott Burns’s Canadian science fiction thriller “Come True.”

“One Final Time” stars Brigitte Lahaie as a 69-year-old girl who decides to plan for her demise, together with the final time she may have intercourse. “Al Morir La Matinée” is a Spanish-language film set in a Montevideo film theatre after a silent killer enters the cinema’s final screening. “Come True,” repped by XYZ within the U.S., stars Julia Sarah Stone (“The Killing”) as a rebellious teenager who’s laid low with darkish goals and unwittingly turns into the channel to a horrifying new discovery.