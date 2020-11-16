Reel Suspects Closes Raft of Deals on Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Come True’

Reel Suspects has scored a raft of gross sales on Anthony Scott Burns’s sci-fi thriller “Come True,” an elevated style movie which world premiered on the Fantasia Movie Competition and had its U.S. premiere on the Nightstream digital competition.

Written and directed by Burns, “Come True” stars Julia Sarah Stone (“The Killing”) and Landon Liboiron (“Reality or Dare”). Stone stars as Sarah, a rebellious teenager who’s stricken by darkish desires and finds shelter at a college sleep research. Hoping this may lastly assist her to get rid of her nightmares, Sarah unwittingly turns into the channel to a horrifying new discovery.

The movie was purchased for distribution in Germany/Austria (Koch Media), Italy (Koch Media), U.Ok./Eire (Mild Bulb), Australia/New Zealand (Mild Bulb), Latin America (Ledafilms), Russia/CIS (Kinologistika), Benelux (Stay in Mild), South Korea (Motion Footage) and Scandinavia (Njuta Movies). Some of these offers had been closed on the digital American Movie Market, which simply wrapped.

IFC Midnight just lately acquired the film for the U.S. from XYZ. Raven Banner holds distribution rights in Canada.

Reel Suspects’ boss Matteo Lovadina described “Come True” as an “elevated style movie” boasting “a superb script, nice manufacturing worth, combined up with style cinematographic language and a proficient director on the helm.”

A Copperheart Leisure manufacturing, “Come True” was produced by Steven Hoban, Mark Smith, and Brent Kawchuck, with the manager producers Vincenzo Natali, Andrea Hatzinikolas, Chris Wallace, Bob Crowe, and Karyn Nolan.

“Come True” was supported by Telefilm Canada, with the backing of the Alberta Media Fund.