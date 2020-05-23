Reelz Enacts Layoffs, Furloughs and Pay Cuts Amid Pandemic – Variety

Hubbard Broadcasting-owned cable community Reelz has laid off round 5%-10% of its 75 or so staffers, Variety has discovered.

“After cautious consideration of the present financial circumstances introduced on by the pandemic the choice was made to regulate staffing,” stated a Reelz spokesperson. “These changes embody momentary pay reductions for many employees, some furloughs and some job eliminations.”

Headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Reelz has advert gross sales workplaces in New York and satellite tv for pc workplaces in Boston, Chicago, St. Paul and Los Angeles. The unbiased cable community, which reaches 67 million houses, presents programming that features superstar biography, true crime and behind-the-scenes collection equivalent to “Post-mortem: The Final Hours of…”, “The Actual Story of…” and “Breaking the Band.”

Reelz mum or dad firm Hubbard Broadcasting owns greater than 50 media stations in additional than 20 cities, with over 2,000 workers. In addition to Reelz, St. Paul-headquartered Hubbard additionally owns distant broadcasting producer F&F Productions, interactive and digital advertising and marketing businesses, in addition to native radio and tv stations throughout the nation.

The coronavirus outbreak has translated to layoffs and furloughs within the leisure and media sector, as tv and movie manufacturing stays stalled since March and Hollywood makes an attempt to grapple with the influence of the continuing shutdown. Bigger corporations equivalent to Endeavor, in addition to boutique gamers together with Nameless Content material, MGM, United Artist Releasing and Think about Leisure, are among the many corporations which have enacted layoffs, furloughs and wage cuts during the last two months. Because the business works to create a highway map for restarting manufacturing, the pandemic has translated to extra acquired content material on broadcast networks and a considerably altered fall primetime schedule.