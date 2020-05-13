Reese Witherspoon Joins Two Netflix Rom-Coms – Variety

Netflix has signed Reese Witherspoon to star in two upcoming romantic comedies referred to as “Your Place or Mine” and “The Cactus.”

She may even produce the initiatives via her Howdy Sunshine firm. Witherspoon has a prolonged characteristic comedy resume together with “Candy Residence Alabama,” “Election,” “This Means Warfare,” “Pleasantville,” “Residence Once more” and the “Legally Blonde” movies.

“Your Place or Mine” facilities on two long-distance finest mates who change one another’s lives when one decides to pursue a lifelong dream and the opposite volunteers to keep watch over the pal’s teenage son.

The movie relies on an unique script from Aline Brosh McKenna, who might be making her characteristic directorial debut. Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan will produce the movie via Mixture Movies, as a part of their first-look cope with Netflix, alongside Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Howdy Sunshine and McKenna for Lean Machine.

“The Cactus” relies on Sarah Haywood’s bestselling novel of the identical identify, which was additionally Witherspoon’s ebook membership choose final June. It focuses on a lady’s sudden being pregnant at 45 years previous, inflicting her to rethink the structured life she has created for herself. She then goes on an unconventional journey towards love, household and studying to embrace the sudden.

Witherspoon was most not too long ago seen on Apple’s “The Morning Present” and on Hulu’s “Little Fires All over the place.” The information concerning the Netflix initiatives was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.