Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter to Receive Honor at Caucus awards

Reese Witherspoon and Hey Sunshine’s president of TV and movie, Lauren Neustadter, will likely be honored as producers of the yr subsequent month at The Caucus for Producers, Writers & Administrators’ 2021 Caucus Awards.

The Caucus additionally introduced on Monday morning that Gail Katz, who’s a professor of cinematic arts at USC in addition to the Mary Pickford Endowed Chair and school chair of the College of Cinematic Arts, will obtain the educator of the yr award.

Beforehand introduced honorees embrace Aaron Sorkin, director Susanne Bier, “Black-ish” star and rising producer Marsai Martin and Vin Di Bona. Presenters embrace Caucus co-chair Robert Papazian, Nicole Kidman, Common Filmed Leisure Group chairman Donna Langley and “America’s Funniest Dwelling Movies” host Alfonso Ribeiro.

Hosted by “Gray’s Anatomy” actor James Pickets Jr., the night can even embrace the presentation of the Humanitarian Award to neighborhood leaders and philanthropists Jeanne and her late husband Tom Townsend. The couple based the St. Louis-based non-profit Pianos For Folks. Former Pianos for Folks scholar Royce Martin will carry out throughout the gala.

Caucus co-founder Norman Lear will make a particular visitor look. The 38th annual gala occasion will likely be held nearly on March 4.

The Caucus Awards Committee consists of Caucus co-chairs Robert Papazian and James Hirsch, Caucus chair emeritus Chuck Fries, Caucus Basis president Sharon Arnett, producer Scott Mauro, author Bruce Vilanch, Judy Levy (LPA Occasions – Levy, Pazanti & Assoc.), Allison Jackson (Allison Jackson Firm), Carol Marshall Public Relations’ Carol Marshall and Bridget Fornaro and Caucus govt director Deborah Leoni.