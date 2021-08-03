Reese Witherspoon Sells Hi Sunshine, Joins New Corporate

It’s a really perfect day for Reese Witherspoon because the actress and manufacturer sells the media corporate she based to a newly shaped corporate subsidized through non-public fairness company Blackstone Staff.



The phrases of the transaction weren’t disclosed, however The Wall Boulevard Magazine reported that the deal used to be value roughly $900 million.

Identified for her roles in movies similar to ‘Legally Blonde’ and ‘Stroll the Line’, Witherspoon created Hi Sunshine in 2016. She is going to proceed to supervise her day by day operations along participants of Hi Sunshine’s present senior control workforce, together with CEO Sarah Harden. Witherspoon and Harden may also function board participants for the brand new media corporate run through leisure executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs.

Specializing in placing girls on the heart of its tales, Hi Sunshine creates scripted and unscripted tv, characteristic movies, animated collection, podcasts, audio tales and virtual collection – together with “Large Little Lies,” “The Morning Display” and “In all places little fires.” It’s additionally house to Reese’s E-book Membership, with most of the membership’s alternatives was films or restricted collection.

