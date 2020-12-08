Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine Acquires Sara Rea’s SKR Productions

Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine has acquired Sara Rea’s SKR Productions, the corporate behind Amazon Studio’s “Making the Reduce,” and is putting in Rea as its head of unscripted tv, marking an growth into the unscripted house.

Rea is most lately identified for her work as showrunner on the Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn-hosted “Making the Reduce,” which included an e-commerce component that allowed viewers to purchase designers’ creations on Amazon Trend after the premiere of every episode; their collection with Amazon Studios adopted a significant migration from the trio’s practically decade of labor on “Undertaking Runway.” SKR, which was launched in 2014, has additionally produced “Undertaking Runway Threads,” “Undertaking Runway Junior,” and “The Bare Reality,” amongst different collection.

“Sara has led an extremely proficient group whose values and targets mirror every part we consider in at Hello Sunshine and I’m impressed by all they’ve completed,” stated Witherspoon. “With reveals like ‘Making the Reduce,’ SKR has bridged tv and the buyer expertise in such an progressive means, opening up new prospects for what content material can do. I’m past thrilled to welcome them to our group as we proceed to develop and increase our mission to place ladies and underrepresented voices on the middle.”

Rea’s group will likely be becoming a member of her at Hello Sunshine, together with Sue Kinkead and Danielle Ghilardi Birckhead. Kinkead will turn out to be senior vice chairman of growth, whereas Birckhead will step into the function of senior vice chairman of bodily manufacturing & operations and work alongside Hello Sunshine CFO Liz Jenkins, who has been working to increase the corporate’s vary of in-house bodily manufacturing companies. Tyler O’Neill and Elizabeth Sandroff will be a part of Hello Sunshine as senior administrators of growth.

“I’m impressed by what Reese and the Hello Sunshine group are creating,” stated Rea. “That, together with us having such completely aligned targets, has all of us at SKR excited to affix Hello Sunshine and develop the unscripted division. That is actually a type of uncommon one plus one equals ten alternatives, and we are able to’t wait to get to work.”

Hello Sunshine’s current unscripted efforts embody “Get Organized” on Netflix and upcoming competitors collection “My Form of Nation” for Apple TV Plus.

“Since launching Hello Sunshine I really feel large delight about what our group has achieved in championing storytelling and storytellers in movie, scripted and unscripted tv, animation, audio and thru Reese’s E-book Membership,” stated Hello Sunshine CEO Sarah Harden. “The response of audiences demonstrates the clear need for narratives that discover the total vary of girls’s lived experiences. However now we have a lot extra work to do and in Sara now we have discovered precisely the proper chief and accomplice to speed up our development in Unscripted. Sara shares our imaginative and prescient, ardour and ambition and brings a recent, innovate. and inventive sensibility to every part she does.”