Reeshma Nanaiah Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Photographs

Reeshma Nanaiah Biography
|Identify
|Reeshma Nanaiah
|Actual Identify
|Reeshma Nanaiah
|Nickname
|Reeshma
|Career
|Actress
|Date of Beginning
|28 April 2001
|Age
|20 (As of 2021)
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Circle of relatives
|Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|But to be up to date
|Husband
|But to be up to date
|Youngsters
|But to be up to date
|Faith
|Hindu
|Tutorial Qualification
|But to be up to date
|College
|But to be up to date
|Faculty
|Jyothi Nivas Faculty, Bangalore
|Leisure pursuits
|Listening Tune, Make-up and Dance
|Beginning Position
|Madikeri, Karnataka, India
|Place of birth
|Madikeri, Karnataka, India
|Present Town
|Madikeri, Karnataka, India
|Nationality
|Indian
Reeshma Nanaiah’s Legit Social Profiles
Fb: But to be up to date
twitter.com/Reeshmananaiah
instagram.com/reeshma_nanaiah
Attention-grabbing information about Reeshma Nanaiah
- She has greater than 35k fans on Instagram.
- She is a former style.
- Reeshma is a health freak.
Sandalwood Motion pictures Record
- Ek Love Ya – 2021
- Maarga – 2021
- Raana – 2021
Reeshma Nanaiah Photographs
Take a look on gorgeous clicks of Reeshma Nanaiah,
