Reeshma Nanaiah Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Photographs

Reeshma Nanaiah Biography

Identify Reeshma Nanaiah
Actual Identify Reeshma Nanaiah
Nickname Reeshma
Career Actress
Date of Beginning 28 April 2001
Age 20 (As of 2021)
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Circle of relatives Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to date
Husband But to be up to date
Youngsters But to be up to date
Faith Hindu
Tutorial Qualification But to be up to date
College But to be up to date
Faculty Jyothi Nivas Faculty, Bangalore
Leisure pursuits Listening Tune, Make-up and Dance
Beginning Position Madikeri, Karnataka, India
Place of birth Madikeri, Karnataka, India
Present Town Madikeri, Karnataka, India
Nationality Indian

Reeshma Nanaiah’s Legit Social Profiles

Fb: But to be up to date

twitter.com/Reeshmananaiah

instagram.com/reeshma_nanaiah

Attention-grabbing information about Reeshma Nanaiah

  • She has greater than 35k fans on Instagram.
  • She is a former style.
  • Reeshma is a health freak.

Sandalwood Motion pictures Record

  • Ek Love Ya – 2021
  • Maarga – 2021
  • Raana – 2021

Reeshma Nanaiah Photographs

Take a look on gorgeous clicks of Reeshma Nanaiah,

