Referee pushing and a downed player: the curious incident in Egypt’s win over Morocco in the Africa Cup of Nations

A curious fact occurred in the match for the quarterfinals of the African Cup of Nations disputed in Cameroon, where Egypt flipped the result and beat Morocco 2-1. But when the match was tied, there were incidents due to a foul against Achraf Hakimi, that ended with Munir El Haddadi on the floor after a struggle with the Senegalese referee Maguette N’Diaye.

It was a very emotional and tense match that was played at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde, the capital of the host country. Both teams came to this instance as candidates for the title and it can be said that it was an early final. With top level footballers playing in Europe like the Egyptian Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) and the aforementioned Judge (PSG), among others, the game became hotly contested and the two teams did not give anything away.

Friction was the order of the day and at 75 minutes Hakimi was fouled below Mostafa Mohamed and the two were face to face. The Moroccan striker Munir El Haddadi He wanted to separate them and there appeared the judge who He pushed the Sevilla player, who grabbed his face and then threw himself on the floor, as if wanting to simulate a blow from the referee. The player was not sanctioned, but those who received the yellow card for their struggles were Hakimi and Mohamed.

Incidents in the second half where Munir ended up on the floor

In the first match, it was Morocco who struck after a foul that Hakimi suffered from Ayman Ashraf, that the referee sanctioned as a penalty at the request of the VAR. The execution from the twelve steps was in charge of Sofiane Boufal, who defined the crusader and the archer East he threw himself towards the other pole.

Then Egypt looked for mid-distance shots, but it was not effective and they also found a good job by the goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, who was one of the figures of his team. In fact, at 53 minutes he had a great save after a header from Mohamed Abdelmonim, but Salah appeared on the rebound who capitalized on the instance to place the tie.

The match grew in intensity and drama, as both teams did not want penalties. The search for the goal was incessant and in one of the plays Naif Aguerd won head on, demanded East and the ball then hit the crossbar.

Mohamed Salah, the main figure of Egypt, greets his fans (REUTERS / Mohamed Abd El Ghany)

The game was level in the 90 minutes and went into extra time, an instance in which nine minutes into the first extra time Salah overflowed from the right, sent the low center and appeared Trezeguet at the far post to connect and send the ball into the net, which was 2-1 for the Pharaohs.

In this way the team led by the Portuguese Carlos Queiroz qualified for the semifinals, in which they will face the local, Cameroon, in another early final and a match that promises high emotional charge and tension, like the one played this Sunday.

Morocco was at the gates of the semifinals and will not be able to fight for its second title in the competition after the one achieved in Ethiopia in 1976. Egypt will seek to reach a new final and achieve its eighth crown. Before that, they will have to beat another great candidate like Cameroon, who, beyond their usual World Cup appearances, is a five-time continental champion.

