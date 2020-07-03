Refinery29 President Amy Emmerich Is Leaving Vice Media Group – Variety

Refinery29’s Amy Emmerich is departing as world president and chief content material officer of the Vice Media Group-owned girls’s media model, Variety has confirmed.

Emmerich, who joined Refinery29 in 2015 earlier than it was acquired final 12 months by Vice, is leaving the corporate lower than a month after R29 editor-in-chief and co-founder Christene Barberich stepped down as EIC following criticism over the employees’s lack of racial variety and allegations of racial discrimination. Emmerich’s resignation was first reported by CNN, which had beforehand reported that Vice Media had enlisted an out of doors regulation agency to analyze Refinery29’s “poisonous” office.

The union representing Refinery29 editorial workers had referred to as for Emmerich’s ouster in a June 11 letter to Vice Media Group administration. “We’re trying ahead to working with new management who’s skilled in overseeing a various @refinery29 newsroom dedicated to serving a various viewers,” R29 Union tweeted.

Vice Media Group CEO Nancy Dubuc introduced Emmerich’s exit in a memo to employees Thursday, with out addressing the explanation she was leaving. Emmerich didn’t reply to a request for remark.

“Since becoming a member of Refinery29 greater than 5 years in the past, Amy has been passionately dedicated to constructing the model and serving to to form its imaginative and prescient,” Dubuc wrote. “That keenness was a driving power behind the place this model is at present and the profitable integration of Refinery29 into our firm.”

Emmerich despatched her personal e mail to employees saying her resignation. “I’ve all the time fought for house so this wonderful crew can create unencumbered. I make this resolution now so you’ll be able to proceed to do this,” she wrote. “Now’s a time for change, reflection and development each for me personally and for us all as we transfer ahead.”

In her memo, Dubuc wrote that she shall be “speaking interim reporting traces for Amy’s direct stories on Tuesday after the vacation.”

At Refinery29, Emmerich had overseen content material improvement and manufacturing spanning quick movies showcased on the Sundance Movie Pageant to conventional TV collection and have movies with varied companions.

Emmerich joined Refinery29 as head of video and in lower than a 12 months was promoted to chief content material officer. She expanded her function in April 2019 with the extra title of president, North America. Following Vice’s acquisition of the corporate, Dubuc additional broadened Emmerich’s duties to have world oversight and to go Refinery29’s 29Rooms experiential enterprise.

Earlier than becoming a member of Refinery29, Emmerich was SVP of programming for Scripps Community Interactive’s ulive.com digital way of life community. From January-December 2012, she labored at Vice Media as VP of manufacturing and improvement based mostly in Brooklyn. She had joined Vice from an analogous function at Scripps’ Journey Channel, the place she developed the docuseries “Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations.” Earlier in her profession, Emmerich labored at MTV and Oxygen Media.

“You need to be comfy with change,” Emmerich stated in an episode of Variety‘s “Strictly Enterprise” podcast final 12 months. “You need to take into consideration your methods and assessment them quarterly. Not like after I was in tv when it was a yearly expertise.”