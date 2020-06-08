Refinery29 Top Editor Christene Barberich Steps Down After Backlash – Variety

After criticism over Refinery29’s lack of racial range and allegations of racial discrimination, Christene Barberich, co-founder and international editor-in-chief of the women-focused media model, introduced that she is stepping down from the EIC position.

Refinery29 is a part of Vice Media Group, which acquired the digital-media firm final fall. Barberich’s transfer to relinquish the highest editorial position got here after “many ladies of colour” final week got here ahead to “thoughtfully share their experiences of racist aggressions at @Refinery29,” the R29 Union tweeted on June 5. “Their honesty deserves honesty in return.”

Barberich introduced in an Instagram publish Monday that she is stepping apart as Refinery29’s EIC “to assist diversify our management in editorial and guarantee this model and the individuals it touches can spark a brand new defining chapter.”

Vice Media Group and Refinery29 have commenced the seek for a brand new EIC.

“I’d like to begin by saying that I’ve learn and brought within the uncooked and private accounts of Black girls and girls of colour relating to their experiences inside our firm at Refinery29,” Barberich wrote. “And, what’s clear from these experiences, is that R29 has to alter. We now have to do higher, and that begins with making room.”

Associated Tales

Among the many accounts from ex-R29 staffers final week, author Ashley C. Ford wrote on Twitter that she labored at Refinery29 “for lower than 9 months on account of a poisonous firm tradition the place white girls’s egos dominated the close to non-existent editorial processes. One of many founders constantly confused myself and one our full-time entrance desk associates & pay disparity was atrocious.” Ford clarified that whereas she was not personally underpaid, “it didn’t take lengthy to be taught that no different Black lady on the firm was making something near my wage, whereas they have been being overworked and under-appreciated.”

In a memo to all workers Monday, Vice Media Group CEO Nancy Dubuc mentioned, “We decide to you unequivocally that this search shall be an inclusive hiring course of with a various slate of candidates.”

In accordance with Dubuc, Vice Media Group’s non-white worker base is greater than 40% of its headcount, which she claimed is almost double most different media firms. Whereas “on the entire” the corporate “is forward of most media organizations in our dedication to equality,” Dubuc wrote, “there’s extra work to be carried out.”

As well as, Dubuc mentioned that she has directed lately employed head of HR Daisy Auger-Domínguez to develop a “systematic overhaul of how we rent, develop and retain a globally various workforce” throughout the corporate. VMG additionally will droop the hiring freeze for “a handful” of senior positions at Refinery29 “for recruitment with a transparent deal with bringing in additional range to the group” and can type a “listening collection” for Vice Media leaders to “higher perceive the challenges communities of colour and different marginalized identities are going through each day.”

After Vice Media closed its acquisition of Refinery29 in November 2019, it mentioned R29 co-CEOs and co-founders Philippe von Borries and Justin Stefano would now not be concerned in day-to-day administration.