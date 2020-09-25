Refund Expedition And Their Managers Are Ready To Take The Industry By Storm In Official Profile Photos

MBC’s “How Do You Play?” has unveiled official profile images for its new venture group Refund Expedition!

On the upcoming episode of the range present, Lee Hyori, Jessi, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, and Uhm Jung Hwa will head to a well-known pictures studio to take their official profile images forward of their debut as a brand-new lady group.

Nevertheless, the 4 singers received’t be the one stars taking images that day—Yoo Jae Suk can even be tagging together with Refund Expedition’s new managers, Kim Jong Min and Jung Jae Hyung. In the spirit of workforce bonding, all seven celebrities shall be posing collectively for “household images,” with the trio of managers sporting matching shirts to suggest their unity.

After arriving on the pictures studio, Refund Expedition and their managers shall be stunned to find previous images of Lee Hyori, Uhm Jung Hwa, and Yoo Jae Suk—all of whom have posed for shoots on the legendary studio up to now.

Later, whereas posing for their very own, separate group images, Yoo Jae Suk and his workforce of managers will get so hilariously into it that Refund Expedition ultimately jokes, “They appear extra like singers than we do. Are they going to launch their very own album?”

The subsequent episode of “How Do You Play?” will air on September 26 on 6:30 p.m. KST. In the meantime, take a look at the brand new profile images of Refund Expedition and their managers under!

Watch “How Do You Play?” with English subtitles right here:

