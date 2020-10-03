Refund Expedition Celebrates Chuseok By Playing Games With With Jimmy Yoo And Managers

On October 3, MBC’s “How Do You Play?” broadcast a Chuseok particular by which the Refund Expedition members performed video games with Jimmy Yoo and their managers.

Refund Expedition is a woman group fashioned by Lee Hyori’s want earlier on the present. Jimmy Yoo is Yoo Jae Suk’s alternate persona as the final producer of their group. The managers are Kim Ji Sub (Kim Jong Min) and Jung Bong Received (Jung Jae Hyung).

Earlier than the Chuseok video games, Jimmy Yoo and the 2 managers had an “company” assembly. Jimmy Yoo divided up their roles, saying, “Kim Ji Sub is accountable for driving and administration, whereas Jung Bong Received is accountable for promotions and styling.”

Jimmy Yoo shared that he had an bold objective for their company, saying, “That is high secret. Huge Hit Leisure is on the cusp of its IPO. I’ll simply go away it at that. What do you suppose would occur to us if we went public too?” The managers wished to know the way a lot inventory choices they’d get, however Jimmy Yoo joked, “If Antenna comes out in the marketplace, I’m going to take it over.” Antenna Music is Jung Jae Hyung’s label, which was based by Yoo Jae Suk’s pal Yoo Hee Yeol.

The Chuseok video games had been designed to carry the members and their managers nearer. After everybody had gathered, Man Okay (Uhm Jung Hwa) was requested what she did at Chuseok. Jung Bon Received quipped, “She’s simply lonely.” Chun Okay (Lee Hyori) chimed in, “I want I used to be lonely. It’s important to make all of the jeon on this planet.” In Korea, it’s custom for daughters-in-law to assist out at their husband’s household’s home at Chuseok. Jeon are fried meals which might be one of many conventional dishes made at Chuseok.

Man Okay stated, “I want I had in-laws to go to at Chuseok. I wish to make jeon at their home, obtain love from my parents-in-law, and fake to be having a tough time for my husband. I wish to do all that.” Kim Ji Sub commented, “Your future mother-in-law could be fairly outdated,” which made her bristle. Jimmy Yoo commented, “We appear extra like shamans than individuals on vacation.”

Chun Okay commented that she thought Jessi (Eun Bi) and Kim Jong Min would look good collectively as a pair. Jessi retorted, “You date him.” However Chun Okay stated, “I feel that Eun Bi ought to have somebody who can settle for her as she is like Sang Quickly does for me.” (Lee Sang Quickly is Lee Hyori’s husband.)

The group then divided into two groups to play quiz video games, which had been chaotic as a result of Kim Jong Min and Jessi didn’t perceive the foundations at first. The primary “cushion quiz” sport was received by Kim Ji Sub’s crew by Hwasa’s last reply. Within the second quiz sport, Kim Ji Sub’s crew took an early lead by Chun Okay, Sil Bi, and Kim Ji Sub’s unbelievable teamwork, however finally misplaced after Eun Bi’s work introduced Jung Bong Received’s crew the win.

Within the last sport, Eun Bi was eradicated attributable to Chun Okay’s interference and Kim Ji Sub’s crew took the ultimate win. Earlier than the Chuseok particular ended, Eun Bi was voted the MVP of the video games.

Refund Expedition is scheduled to debut on October 10.

Watch “How Do You Play?” on Viki!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)