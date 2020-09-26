Refund Expedition Decides On Title Track And Confirms October Debut Date

On the September 26 episode of MBC’s “How Do You Play?”, the upcoming woman group Refund Expedition did their first work occasion collectively and selected their debut title observe.

Within the episode, Jimmy Yoo (Yoo Jae Suk) advised the group that he had managed to safe their first work occasion, which was to movie a TV spot for the Chuseok holidays. Chun Okay (Lee Hyori) mentioned, “We don’t have a music and we haven’t completed something but, so why are we doing work occasions already?” Jimmy Yoo reassured the others, “That is only a dialog. I’m not getting scolded.” Man Okay (Uhm Jung Hwa) mentioned, “Usually you ask earlier than establishing a piece occasion, however you simply do issues by yourself.”

To be able to get nearer, Yoo Jae Suk additionally organized a profile photograph shoot with the managers.

For the TV spot, the members wearing hanbok (conventional Korean clothes). Jimmy Yoo nagged, “I labored exhausting to set this up via talks with the PD. That is your first work occasion, so be certain that to greet folks correctly.”

A number of days later, Refund Expedition met with Jimmy Yoo and producer Rado within the studio to select a title observe. Eun Bi (Jessi) mentioned, “Jimmy Yoo has plenty of respect for music. His ear isn’t dangerous. Nevertheless it’s not that good.”

The members then listened to a music referred to as “Don’t Contact Me.” Man Okay mentioned, “I don’t wish to admit this, but it surely’s actually good. I obtained goosebumps thrice.” Chun Okay agreed, “It’s actually good.” Eun Bi mentioned, “It’s good. It’s higher than I anticipated.” Sil Bi (Hwasa) mentioned, “I wasn’t certain at first, however after it ended, I felt prefer it had all of the components to draw the general public.” The members added, “It’s annoying. It’s annoying that we are able to’t do something however praise it.”

By a vote, “Don’t Contact Me” was unanimously determined upon because the group’s debut title observe. Rado mentioned, “I assumed concerning the 4 members and got here up with the music in about two hours. It was troublesome, particularly for Jung Hwa’s half. It was exhausting to consider her character. She appears robust on the surface, however she has a young coronary heart, so it was exhausting to seize either side.”

He continued, “Eun Bi will kick off the music with a soulful begin, whereas Sil Bi will convey out the hook. Man Okay is in control of the emotional vocals, whereas Chun Okay impressed a lot of the general story.” It was determined that the music could be launched on October 10, marking the group’s debut date.

