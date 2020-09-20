Refund Expedition Meets Their New Managers + Talks Honestly About Their Body Picture, Courting, And More

Refund Expedition’s highway to their debut continued on the September 19 episode of MBC’s “How Do You Play?”

Within the continuation of Refund Expedition’s assembly at Uhm Jung Hwa’s home, Jessi talked about her selection expertise and stated, “Due to ‘Actual Males,’ I went to the military twice.” She advisable that Lee Hyori go on the present “Faux Males,” and Lee Hyori stated, “Let’s all go collectively earlier than our album comes out.” She added, “Throughout Fin.Okay.L, the members rowed a ship throughout the Han river. It was at night time and one individual would scoop water out of the boat whereas one individual rowed.”

Throughout dessert time, the members shared some lady discuss. The members commented on Hwasa’s clean pores and skin and Uhm Jung Hwa stated, “I gained’t let you know what’s going to change as you grow old.” Lee Hyori stated, “Inform them now in order that they gained’t be shocked.”

Jessi complimented Lee Hyori and stated, “I believe that of all of the pure breasts in South Korea, you had the prettiest.” Lee Hyori quipped, “You haven’t seen them naked, proper? Up to now, it could be loopy if I took it off. However now if I take it off, I’ve to cover it. I don’t assume anybody is 100 p.c glad with their physique.” However Jessi stated, “I’m glad proper now. I’ll present you all later.”

In a dialog about courting and marriage, Hwasa stated that her supreme sort was somebody who was easy and easygoing. After listening to that Hwasa was not at present courting, Uhm Jung Hwa stated, “After I was your age, I used to be all the time in a relationship. I all the time dated for at the very least two years.”

About marriage, Lee Hyori stated, “I used to be scared to get married as a result of I used to be frightened I may need an affair.” Jessi requested, “Is that why you went to Jeju Island?” Lee Hyori laughed however stated, “I discovered from Lee Sang Quickly that you would like somebody extra as you bought to know them higher.”

Uhm Jung Hwa stated that she had grow to be cautious about marriage and Jessi stated, “You could meet a non-Korean man who can communicate a bit of Korean. I’ll discover one for you. Simply wait two years. It’s a must to meet somebody in Greece or Italy.”

Hwasa stated, “There’s somebody who’s sizzling as of late. I don’t know him however we might ship him a direct message.” She turned out to be speaking concerning the Italian actor Michele Morrone. After seeing his picture, Lee Hyori stated, “So sizzling,” and Hwasa stated, “I’m in an imaginary relationship with him as of late.”

The members then performed the reality sport with a buzzer machine.

Additionally in the episode, Jimmy Yoo (Yoo Jae Suk) determined on managers for the brand new lady group. To assist him make a last resolution, he consulted a fortune-teller, who instructed him that Jung Jae Hyung could be the perfect match among the many members.

“He would possibly struggle with them however it gained’t grow to be a giant struggle and he’ll be obedient,” the fortune-teller stated, and added, “He and Kim Jong Min have little interest in one another. Jung Jae Hyung ignores Kim Jong Min and vice versa.”

Jimmy Yoo held one other assembly with Kim Jong Min and requested him to select a stage identify for his supervisor job. As a result of Lee Hyori had requested for So Ji Sub and Music Joong Ki as managers, he instructed Kim Jong Min to go by “Kim Ji Sub.” Jung Jae Hyung introduced his pet to his assembly with Jimmy Yoo and defined, “It’s too early and I didn’t have time to discover a sitter.” Jung Jae Hyung’s stage identify was determined upon as “Jung Bong Gained.”

Within the new managers’ first assembly with Refund Expedition, the members have been upset after listening to that “Ji Sub” was not So Ji Sub however Kim Ji Sub.

Chun Okay (Lee Hyori) requested Kim Ji Sub (Kim Jong Min), “Why did you say that you’d run away should you met me on the road?” Man Okay (Uhm Jung Hwa) stated to Jung Bong Gained (Jung Jae Hyung), “I’ll name you by your stage identify. It’s time for my revenge. From first to final, that individual all the time places himself first.” However Chun Okay commented, “When Man Okay was sick, I met up with him, and he cried loads,” which made each Jung Jae Hyung and Uhm Jung Hwa tear up.

