Refund Expedition Members Get Closer As Yoo Jae Suk Searches For The Perfect Song In “How Do You Play?”

On the September 12 episode of MBC’s “How Do You Play?”, the Refund Expedition members bonded over the previous.

The episode started with “Jimmy Yoo” (Yoo Jae Suk) assembly Song Eun Yi at a café. Song Eun Yi is a comic who can also be energetic as a musician, producer, and company CEO. She and Yoo Jae Suk have been associates for 30 years.

Song Eun Yi stated, “I heard that you simply’re producing a woman group. I’ve executed that work earlier than with Celeb 5 and Double V. First, Jimmy’s angle is all incorrect. You can’t say ‘these individuals.’ You have to think about them as your colleagues in the identical place as you. You can’t look as much as them. You have to think about them as equals.”

She continued, “A CEO has rather a lot to do. You need to take calls, clear the toilet, discover a place for the music video to movie, and set up the workplace. All of that takes cash. Celeb 5’s music video value 74,000 gained [about $60].” Requested how she stored prices down, she stated, “We transformed a variety of garments. As an alternative of shopping for new garments, we’d simply change round our costumes. The actual problem is the value of meals. You need to restrict the meals prices. You need to discover a middle.”

Requested in regards to the income of her podcast with Kim Sook, she stated, “It’s enjoyable,” cracking Yoo Jae Suk up. She added, “I’m glad being the CEO. It’s demanding bodily however it makes me glad emotionally. However I hold considering of that buddy whom I left behind at my outdated company [a reference to Yoo Jae Suk].” Flustered, Yoo Jae Suk stated, “For those who try to scout him, it’ll positively make the information.”

Yoo Jae Suk then met with Jessi (Eun Bi), MAMAMOO’s Hwasa (Sil Bi), and Uhm Jung Hwa (Man Okay). Lee Hyori (Chun Okay) was not current as a result of she had been unable to return up from her dwelling in Jeju Island as a result of storm. As an alternative, she confirmed up through video name along with her canine and her “boyfriend”, George Lee (Lee Sang Quickly).

Jessi, Hwasa, Uhm Jung Hwa, and Yoo Jae Suk then held a “jam session” so as to grow to be nearer. Hwasa stated, “Uhm Jung Hwa’s ‘Invitation’ was one of the vital vital songs in my life. I don’t keep in mind her songs from once I was youthful, however I can clearly recall ‘Come 2 Me.’ That was once I turned her fan.” Jessi added, “I got here to Korea in 2004 and begged my mother to purchase me a tape. She was a whole Madonna.”

After going via a few of her previous hits, Uhm Jung Hwa was shocked by the doorway of Kim Jong Min, who was her backup dancer. He carried out along with her and later stated, “She was so shocked. She acted like she’d seen one thing she wasn’t alleged to see.” He added, “Uhm Jung Hwa is the star that I like and respect essentially the most. The peak of my recognition was once I was a part of her dance staff. I debuted afterward in Koyote and a variety of followers left. I even bought a handwritten letter that stated, ‘I awoke once I heard you speaking.’”

The Refund Expedition members continued to dance and sing to Uhm Jung Hwa’s outdated songs and Uhm Jung Hwa even introduced her previous stage outfits to provide to her junior artists.

At a unique assembly, Uhm Jung Hwa ready a meal for the opposite members, this time together with Lee Hyori. Lee Hyori commented, “That is the primary time in 10 years that I’ve been right here, however it hasn’t modified in any respect. In the previous, I used to be actually shocked. I simply lived within the second however Uhm Jung Hwa took care of herself regardless that she lived alone. It made me mirror just a little.”

Lee Hyori then talked about their previous pets and joked, “As a result of I’m making ready to get pregnant, I can’t drink wine and my husband can’t smoke. We’re busy day and evening.”

In the meantime, Yoo Jae Suk met with the producer Rado to debate Refund Expedition’s debut track. Rado is a part of the duo Black Eyed Pilseung and has produced songs like SISTAR’s “Contact My Physique,” Chungha’s “Curler Coaster” and “Gotta Go,” and TWICE’s “Cheer Up,” “TT,” “Likey,” “Fancy,” and extra. At his request, Rado confirmed Yoo Jae Suk some songs from his “secret vault.”

