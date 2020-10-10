Refund Expedition To Donate All Proceeds From Upcoming Debut Track To Charity

“How Do You Play?” undertaking group Refund Expedition might be donating the entire proceeds from their upcoming debut single to trigger!

On October 10 at 6 p.m. KST, Lee Hyori, Uhm Jung Hwa, Jessi, and MAMAMOO’s Hwasa‘s new woman group Refund Expedition might be releasing their very first track “Don’t Contact Me.”

Forward of the observe’s launch, the producers of MBC’s “How Do You Play?” introduced, “Jimmy Yoo [Yoo Jae Suk‘s producer alter ego]’s company’s first launch and Refund Expedition’s first track of their upcoming promotions, ‘Don’t Contact Me,’ might be launched on October 10 at 6 p.m. They are going to be donating all proceeds from the digital single.”

“Don’t Contact Me” is a track that encourages folks to embrace their very own distinctive traits and individualities by way of the inspiring message that there’s nothing fallacious with being totally different.

Following the track’s launch at 6 p.m. KST, catch Refund Expedition on the subsequent episode of “How Do You Play?” on October 10 at 6:30 p.m. KST!

