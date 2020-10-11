Refund Expedition’s Debut Track “Don’t Touch Me” Ranks High On Realtime Charts

Refund Expedition made a splash with their debut monitor!

Refund Expedition is a mission woman group fashioned on MBC’s “How Do You Play?” after Lee Hyori talked about her perfect group members on the present. The group consists of Lee Hyori (Chun Okay), Uhm Jung Hwa (Man Okay), MAMAMOO’s Hwasa (Sil Bi), and Jessi (Eun Bi). Yoo Jae Suk, within the persona of “Jimmy Yoo,” is the group’s common producer.

“Don’t Touch Me” is a track produced by Rado, who as a part of Black Eyed Pilseung has crafted numerous hits for high woman teams like TWICE and Apink. It was launched as a digital single on October 10 at 6 p.m. KST.

As of October 11 at 12:30 a.m. KST, the track has reached No. 1 on the realtime charts of Bugs and Genie, and ranked No. 7 on Flo’s realtime chart and No. 9 on Melon’s 24Hits chart.

All proceeds from the track will be donated to charity.

Congratulations to Refund Expedition!

