Refund Sisters And BLACKPINK Lead Weekly Ranking Of Most Buzzworthy Non-Drama Cast Members

The checklist of most buzzworthy forged members on non-drama exhibits options Refund Sisters and BLACKPINK within the high two positions this week!

Refund Sisters first landed No. 1 on Good Information Company’s rating of probably the most buzzworthy forged members on non-drama exhibits final week. The quartet (composed of Lee Hyori, Uhm Jung Hwa, Jessi, and MAMAMOO‘s Hwasa) has gone on to take care of the lead for the second week in a row. Refund Sisters got here collectively by means of MBC’s “How Do You Play?,” and this system is at No. 5 this week on the checklist of most buzzworthy non-drama exhibits.

BLACKPINK grabs No. 2 on the chart for many buzzworthy forged members, with their rating attributed to their look on JTBC’s “Ask Us Something” on October 17. Elsewhere within the high 10, Lisa takes No. 4, Jennie is No. 6, and Jisoo is No. 9.

The highest 10 buzzworthy non-drama TV present forged members for the third week of October are:

1. Refund Sisters (“How Do You Play?”)

2. BLACKPINK (“Ask Us Something”)

3. Im Younger Woong (TV Chosun’s “Love Name Heart”)

4. Lisa (“Ask Us Something”)

5. Swings (Mnet’s “Present Me the Cash 9”)

6. Jennie (“Ask Us Something”)

7. Im Younger Woong (“Ppong Faculty”)

8. Kim Wan Solar (“Hidden Singer 6”)

9. Jisoo (“Ask Us Something”)

10. Kim Ho Joong (SBS Plus’s “Kim Ho Joong’s Associate With out Anybody Realizing”)

The highest 10 buzzworthy non-drama TV exhibits for the week are:

1. SBS’s “Unanswered Questions” – 6.83 %

2. “Present Me the Cash 9” – 6.6 %

3. “Ask Us Something” – 5.84 %

4. tvN’s “New Journey to the West 8” – 3.78 %

5. “How Do You Play?” – 3.6 %

6. “Love Name Heart” – 3.5 %

7. SBS’s “Working Man” – 3.33 %

8. MBC’s “The King of Masks Singer” – 3.13 %

9. SBS’s “Baek Jong Received’s Alley Restaurant” – 2.45 %

10. “Hidden Singer 6” – 2.22 %

Good Information Company compiled these rankings for the week of October 12 to 18 based mostly on analyzing information articles, weblog posts, on-line communities, movies, and social media posts about 177 non-drama TV exhibits which are at present on air or set to air quickly.

