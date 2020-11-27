Refund Sisters Confirmed To Reunite For Both 2020 MBC Gayo Daejejun And 2020 MBC Entertainment Awards

Nice information for followers of the undertaking group Refund Sisters—the “How Do You Play?” group is getting again collectively to attend a couple of year-end ceremony!

On November 26, MBC formally introduced, “Refund Sisters shall be showing on each the ‘2020 MBC Entertainment Awards’ and the ‘2020 MBC Gayo Daejejun.’”

Refund Sisters—the chart-topping lady group consisting of Lee Hyori, Jessi, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, and Uhm Jung Hwa—shook up each the range present world and the music scene over the previous few months. Not solely did Refund Sisters increase viewership scores on “How Do You Play?” (their first look on this system catapulted the present’s scores to an all-time excessive), however their debut observe “Don’t Contact Me” additionally scored an ideal all-kill on the Korean charts.

The 2020 MBC Entertainment Awards will happen on December 29 KST, whereas the 2020 MBC Gayo Daejejun (the community’s annual year-end music pageant) will happen two days later, on December 31.

Are you excited to see Refund Sisters carry out collectively once more?

Within the meantime, watch “How Do You Play?” with English subtitles beneath!

