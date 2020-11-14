Refund Sisters Reclaims No. 1 On Weekly Buzzworthy Non-Drama Cast Members Ranking

Refund Sisters is again on the high of the weekly listing of most buzzworthy non-drama solid members!

The quartet was shaped via the MBC selection present “How Do You Play?” and its members are Lee Hyori (stage title Chun Okay), Uhm Jung Hwa (Man Okay), MAMAMOO’s Hwasa (Sil Bi), and Jessi (Eun Bi). Yoo Jae Suk, within the persona of “Jimmy Yoo,” is the group’s basic producer. Refund Sisters debuted on October 10 with “Don’t Contact Me” and they swept the charts, even reaching many “excellent all-kills.”

The November 7 episode of “How Do You Play?” confirmed Refund Sisters finishing up their last scheduled actions as a undertaking group. They carried out collectively in entrance of a reside viewers for the primary time, which moved them to tears. Their last episode of “How Do You Play?” will air on November 14, together with the group acting at a baseball sport and staging one other significant efficiency as they are saying their goodbyes.

Refund Sisters rises two spots to high the rating of essentially the most buzzworthy solid members on non-drama exhibits for the week of November 2 to eight, as compiled by Good Knowledge Company. Yoo Jae Suk is No. 8 on the listing, in the meantime “How Do You Play?” takes No. 5 on the rating of essentially the most buzzworthy exhibits.

Kim Ji Hoon is No. 2 on the listing of most buzzworthy solid members after he confirmed his house and every day life on “Residence Alone” (“I Reside Alone”) whereas Ku Hye Solar takes No. 3 following her look on “The Supervisor.”

The highest 10 buzzworthy non-drama TV present solid members for the first week of November are:

1. Refund Sisters (“How Do You Play?”)

2. Kim Ji Hoon (“Residence Alone”)

3. Ku Hye Solar (“The Supervisor”)

4. Oh Ji Ho (“Identical Mattress Totally different Desires 2”)

5. Ahn Bo Hyun (“Residence Alone”)

6. Kim Seon Ho (“2 Days & 1 Night time 4“)

7. Im Younger Woong (“Collect to Kick”)

8. Yoo Jae Suk (“How Do You Play?”)

9. Lee Juck (“Grasp within the Home”)

10. Im Younger Woong (“Ppong College”)

The highest 10 buzzworthy non-drama TV exhibits for the week are:

1. Mnet’s “Present Me the Cash 9” – 6.4 p.c

2. MBC’s “The King of Masks Singer” – 3.62 p.c

3. MBC’s “Residence Alone” – 3.14 p.c

4. JTBC’s “Hidden Singer 6” – 2.87 p.c

5. MBC’s “How Do You Play?” – 2.86 p.c

6. TV Chosun’s “Love Name Heart” – 2.73 p.c

7. JTBC’s “Ask Us Something” – 2.64 p.c

8. tvN’s “New Journey to the West 8” (also referred to as “Right here Comes Bother 8”) – 2.5 p.c

9. SBS’s “Working Man” – 2.45 p.c

10. tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block” – 2.42 p.c

The rankings are compiled from analyzing information articles, weblog posts, on-line communities, movies, and social media posts about 179 non-drama TV exhibits which are at present on air or set to air quickly.

