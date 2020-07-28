Regal Cinemas Announces August Reopening of U.S. Theaters

Regal Cinemas, the nation’s second largest cinema chain, has introduced that it’s going to start to reopen its U.S. places on Aug. 21.

Regal’s U.Ok. guardian Cineworld made the announcement on Monday afternoon following Warner Bros. disclosure that it’s going to open Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi thriller “Tenet” in worldwide markets on Aug. 26 with a Sept. three launch within the U.S.

“Welcoming theatergoers again to our cinemas might be a celebration for not solely our crew and our trade, however most significantly for the followers who’ve been anxiously awaiting the yr’s upcoming releases,” mentioned Mooky Greidinger, CEO of Cineworld. “With the well being and security of our employees, clients and communities as our high precedence, we’re completely satisfied to ask audiences to return to the timeless theatrical expertise that we now have all dearly missed.”

Together with AMC and Cinemark, Regal closed down U.S. websites in mid-March as a result of COVID-19 pandemic — which profoundly altered the spring and summer time slate. “Surprise Lady 1984” was moved to October and James Bond title “No Time to Die” has been slotted for November whereas many main titles have been taken off the schedule, gone out on streaming providers or dated for 2021.

Titles presently set to open domestically on Aug. 21 are “Unhinged” from Solstice Studios and “Antebellum” from Lionsgate.

Theaters in Los Angeles, New York and plenty of different places haven’t but been given an permitted reopening date by their well being departments. It’s too early to say what number of places might be permitted by Aug. 21.

Regal operates 549 places in 42 states. It additionally mentioned Monday it would implement beforehand introduced well being and security measures that adhere to the newest public well being pointers, together with modern sanitization procedures, new social distancing protocols, and necessary masks insurance policies for Regal staff and friends. The information was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.