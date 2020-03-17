Regal Cinemas Closing All Locations Due To Coronavirus Outbreaks

It goes to indicate that the repercussions of this “social distancing” will likely be felt on this business for a number of weeks and presumably months as we glance, as a world group, to halt the unfold of the coronavirus. Companies that rely wholly on crowds gathering – from gyms and bars to eating places and film theaters – are being hit the toughest as they modify to this new regular. And there doesn’t appear to be an finish in sight. Simply as this information was breaking, the President was suggesting in a press convention that this might final into July or August.