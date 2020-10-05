Regal, Cineworld Confirms Suspension of U.S., U.Okay. Operations

Regal Cinemas proprietor Cineworld Group has confirmed the momentary suspension of its U.S. and U.Okay operations from Thursday, confirming stories that first emerged Saturday.

In a press release launched Monday, the group stated: “In response to an more and more difficult theatrical panorama and sustained key market closures as a result of COVID-19 pandemic, Cineworld confirms that it will likely be briefly suspending operations in any respect of its 536 Regal theatres within the U.S. and its 127 Cineworld and Picturehouse theaters within the U.Okay. from Thursday, 8 October 2020.”

The group attributed the closure to the pipeline of studio movies drying up, as main U.S. markets, particularly New York, stay closed. “With out these new releases, Cineworld can’t present prospects in each the U.S. and the U.Okay. — the corporate’s main markets — with the breadth of robust industrial movies needed for them to contemplate coming again to theaters towards the backdrop of COVID-19.”

The closure will affect some 45,000 staff. “Cineworld’s important priorities stay the security of prospects and staff, money preservation and value discount,” the group stated.

“This isn’t a choice we made calmly, and we did all the things in our energy to assist secure and sustainable re-openings in all of our markets – together with assembly, and sometimes exceeding, native well being and security pointers in our theatres and dealing constructively with regulators and trade our bodies to revive public confidence in our trade,” Cineworld CEO Mooky Greidinger stated.

“We’re particularly grateful for and proud of the arduous work our staff put in to adapt our theaters to the brand new protocols and can’t underscore sufficient how tough this choice was, Cineworld will proceed to observe the scenario intently and can talk any future plans to renew operations in these markets on the acceptable time, when key markets have extra concrete steerage on their reopening standing and, in flip, studios are in a position to carry their pipeline of main releases again to the massive display screen.”

Cineworld’s choice comes simply days after keenly anticipated James Bond movie “No Time To Die” was pushed again to Apr. 2, 2021. Regal is the second largest home chain within the U.S., whereas Cineworld is the U.Okay.’s greatest cinema operator.

Sources informed Selection over the weekend that the chain hasn’t but set a reopening date, however might open again up solely in 2021. It’s believed that Cineworld has contacted Prime Minister Boris Johnson to focus on the dire straits the exhibition sector is in because of studios delaying tentpole films.

Extra to return.