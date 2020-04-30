Regal Lashes Out At Common, Says It Won’t Show Movies That Break Theatrical Window

Common unilaterally selected to interrupt our understanding and did so on the peak of the Covid-19 disaster when our enterprise is closed, greater than 35,00zero staff are at dwelling and when we don’t but have a transparent date for the reopening of our cinemas…

Common’s transfer is totally inappropriate and definitely has nothing to do with good religion enterprise follow, partnership and transparency…

At this time we make it clear once more that we’ll not be exhibiting films that fail to respect the home windows because it doesn’t make any financial sense for us.