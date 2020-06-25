Regal to Screen Classic Movies Like ‘Star Wars,’ ‘Jaws’ – Variety

Within the absence of a gradual stream of latest releases, Regal Cinemas will reopen its theaters throughout the nation with screenings of traditional films and viewers favorites.

Regal Cinemas, one of many nation’s largest theater chains, plans to start reopening venues on July 10, with theaters restricted to 50% capability — in accordance with social-distancing tips.

The lineup announcement comes a number of weeks forward of main studio releases, resembling Disney’s “Mulan” on July 24 and Warner Bros.’ “Tenet” on July 31.

On July 10, Regal could have screenings of “Black Panther,” “Rocky,” “Unforgiven,” “The Empire Strikes Again,” “Inside Out” and “Jurassic Park.” The Vin Diesel automobile “Bloodshot,” which initially hit theaters in March, will even be screened, in addition to Christopher Nolan’s DC Comics trilogy: “Batman Begins,” “The Darkish Knight” and “The Darkish Knight Rises.”

The Nolan collection continues on July 17, with a re-releases of “Inception” and “Interstellar.” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Iron Man,” “Jaws” and the 2017 live-action remake of “Magnificence and the Beast” will even be screened, together with all three entries in “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy and “Sonic the Hedgehog,” which was first launched in theaters in February.

Together with these screenings, Regal plans to follow different security precautions, resembling contactless cost and elevated cleansing between screenings. Each staff and prospects will probably be required to put on face masks. Merchandising machines, consuming fountains, self-service condiment stands, in-theatre eating and different eating places is not going to be in operation.