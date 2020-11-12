Regarding Covid Vaccine, WHO chief Tedros Adnom spoke to Prime Minister Modi and tweeted …

Covid Vaccine Updates: Corona continues to wreak havoc in the country. So far more than 87 thousand people have been infected with Coronavirus in India and more than 1 lakh 28 thousand have died. Many researches are also going on in the country regarding the Corona vaccine. It is expected that soon we will get to hear some good news in this direction. Many of the corona vaccines in India are in different stages of testing. After the formation of Corona Vaccine, preparations have been made by the government to make it available to every citizen of the country. Also Read – Union Minister Smriti Irani cured of Corona infection, herself tweeted this information …

On the other hand, World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Narendra Modi) for his commitment to Covax and its availability to the world when it became Corona Vaccine. gave. Also Read – Delhi Corona Update: Corona broke all records so far in Delhi, more than 8 thousand new cases came out

Hello prime minister @narendramodi You were discussed to strengthen and collaborate for knowledge, research and training in the context of traditional medicine.@WHO Welcomes India’s Leadership in Health Globally and in Universal Health Coverage! Https://t.co/1bWxWq1HTe Also Read – Corona Virus: Things Will Be Normal After Winter, Vaccine May Come By: AIIMS Director – Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) November 11, 2020

He tweeted in Hindi and wrote, ‘Thank you Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for your strong commitment to COVAX and stressing on making the COVID-19 vaccine available globally. Pandemic is a big challenge for the world, and we will work side by side to end it.

Hello prime minister @narendramodi You were discussed to strengthen and collaborate for knowledge, research and training in the context of traditional medicine.@WHO Welcomes India’s Leadership in Health Globally and in Universal Health Coverage! Https://t.co/1bWxWq1HTe – Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) November 11, 2020

The WHO chief wrote in another tweet, ‘Namaste, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, you had a conversation on strengthening and strengthening cooperation for knowledge, research and training in the context of traditional medicine. WHO welcomes India’s leadership in health globally and in universal health coverage!

A statement was released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), in which PM Modi praised the WHO’s significant contribution to coordinating worldwide in the Kovid-19 epidemic. He said that during this time the fight against other diseases is not to be weakened and mentioned the importance of cooperation in the health system in developing countries. It was told in the release that PM Modi also spoke to the WHO chief about the event being organized on Ayurveda for COVID-19 on the occasion of Ayurveda on 13 November.

(Input: ANI)