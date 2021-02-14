Regé-Jean Page to Host ‘SNL’ With Bad Bunny as Musical Guest

“Bridgerton” star Regé-Jean Page goes straight from the Regency period to Studio 8H.

Recent off the steamy Shondaland hit on Netflix, Page will make his “Saturday Night time Reside” debut on Feb. 20, with musical visitor Bad Bunny, who can also be making a first-time look on the storied sketch comedy present.

On “Bridgerton,” Page performs Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings, a dashing bachelor dedicated to avoiding marriage till he meets his match. The collection, based mostly on Julia Quinn’s romance novels of the identical identify and introduced to life by “Scandal” producer Chris Van Dusen and Shondaland, rapidly grew to become Netflix’s most-watched unique collection ever: The streaming service stated 82 million member households watched the collection in its first 28 days on-line.

Since then, Page has rocketed up the listing of actors speculated to succeed Daniel Craig as the following James Bond. He’s at the moment nominated for a SAG Award and a NAACP Picture Award.

The prolific Bad Bunny, who launched three hit albums final yr, was honored with Selection‘s second annual Achievement in Worldwide Music Award in 2020. Notable current performances embrace appearances on the 2020 Tremendous Bowl alongside Jennifer Lopez, Shakira and J Balvin, late-night exhibits “The Late Late Present With James Corden” and “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon,” and the Bad Bunny Uforia Live performance he staged in October. Alongside along with his trio of tasks — “YHLQMDLG,” “Las Que No Iban a Salir,” and “El Ultimo Tour del Mundo,” the latter of which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart — Bad Bunny obtained eight nominations, together with one win, on the Latin Grammys and two American Music Awards. He’s at the moment nominated for 2 Grammys.

Regina King is about to host tonight’s “Saturday Night time Reside,” with musical visitor Nathaniel Rateliff. The host and musical visitor for Feb. 27 haven’t but been introduced.