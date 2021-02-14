Regé-Jean Page to Host ‘SNL’ With Bad Bunny as Musical Guest

“Bridgerton” star Regé-Jean Page goes straight from the Regency period to Studio 8H.

Recent off the steamy Shondaland hit on Netflix, Page will make his “Saturday Evening Stay” debut on Feb. 20, with musical visitor Bad Bunny, who can also be making a first-time look on the storied sketch comedy present.

On “Bridgerton,” Page performs Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings, a dashing bachelor dedicated to avoiding marriage till he meets his match. The sequence, based mostly on Julia Quinn’s romance novels of the identical title and introduced to life by “Scandal” producer Chris Van Dusen and Shondaland, rapidly grew to become Netflix’s most-watched authentic sequence ever: The streaming service mentioned 82 million member households watched the sequence in its first 28 days on-line.

Since then, Page has rocketed up the checklist of actors speculated to succeed Daniel Craig as the following James Bond. He’s presently nominated for a SAG Award and a NAACP Picture Award.

The prolific Bad Bunny, who launched three hit albums final yr, was honored with Selection‘s second annual Achievement in Worldwide Music Award in 2020. Notable latest performances embody appearances on the 2020 Tremendous Bowl alongside Jennifer Lopez, Shakira and J Balvin, late-night reveals “The Late Late Present With James Corden” and “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon,” and the Bad Bunny Uforia Live performance he staged in October. Alongside together with his trio of initiatives — “YHLQMDLG,” “Las Que No Iban a Salir,” and “El Ultimo Tour del Mundo,” the latter of which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart — Bad Bunny acquired eight nominations, together with one win, on the Latin Grammys and two American Music Awards. He’s presently nominated for 2 Grammys.

Regina King is ready to host tonight’s “Saturday Evening Stay,” with musical visitor Nathaniel Rateliff. The host and musical visitor for Feb. 27 haven’t but been introduced.