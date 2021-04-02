Regé-Jean Page Will Not Appear in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2

“Bridgerton” followers, the time has come to bid adieu to Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings.

Netflix and Shondaland introduced on Friday that star Regé-Jean Page’s character won’t seem on the present’s upcoming second season, revealing the information by way of a discover from Girl Whistledown.

“Pricey Readers, whereas all eyes flip to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to discover a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly performed the Duke of Hastings,” the message started.

“We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, however he’ll at all times be part of the Bridgerton household,” it continued. “Daphne will stay a faithful spouse and sister, serving to her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to supply – extra intrigue and romance than my readers might be able to bear.”

Information of the duke’s departure will seemingly not come as a shock to followers of the Julia Quinn novels on which the sequence is predicated, because the character’s storyline largely performs out in the primary e book “The Duke and I.” And the information definitely didn’t come as a shock to the star.

In reality, the short-term dedication was an enormous a part of the position’s attraction, Page tells Selection solely.

“It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a starting, center, finish – give us a yr,” Page says, recounting early conversations with Shondaland producers, who approached him concerning the position of Simon after “For the Folks” wrapped up. “[I thought] ‘That’s attention-grabbing,’ as a result of then it felt like a restricted sequence. I get to come back in, I get to contribute my bit after which the Bridgerton household rolls on.”

The British-Zimbabwean star provides that he relished the concept “Bridgerton” is actually an anthology, with every e book (and subsequently season) devoted to a special sibling’s love story.

“One of many issues that’s completely different about this [romance] style is that the viewers is aware of the arc completes,” he explains. “They arrive in realizing that, so you may tie individuals in emotional knots as a result of they’ve that reassurance that we’re going to come back out and we’re going to have the wedding and the child.”

As such, the dashing duke’s on-screen storyline wraps up with Simon and Daphne solidifying their love story (and the duke exorcising his personal daddy points) with the beginning of their first little one, a son. Off display, Page’s time in the Regency period has concluded equally, because the actor was solely contracted for one season of the present.

“I’ve nothing however pleasure for ‘Bridgerton’ persevering with to steam practice off and conquer the globe,” he says. “However there’s additionally worth in finishing these arcs and sticking the touchdown.”

In relation to “sticking the touchdown,” “Bridgerton” has earned an ideal 10. The romance present has been a monster hit for Netflix, with the streamer reporting {that a} document 82 million households devoured the sequence’ eight episodes in the primary month after its Christmas Day launch.

On social media, Page known as his expertise on the sequence, “The experience of a life time.”

The present has additionally been a vital success. Final week, Page scored the sequence’ first performing prize, profitable the NAACP Picture Award for excellent actor in a drama sequence.

“This totally goes out to the entire unbelievable individuals on our group who made one thing so distinctive,” Page mentioned, accepting the award just about.

“It’s the highest honor to symbolize us in the fullness of our magnificence, of our glamour, of our splendor, of our royalty, of our romance, of our love,” he continued. “It’s the highest honor to symbolize that and to symbolize the individuals I do symbolize and I’ll do my best possible to be worthy of that.”

On the awards entrance, the forged of “Bridgerton” is nominated for the Display Actors Guild Award for excellent efficiency in an ensemble in a drama sequence, whereas Page can be nominated for a SAG Award for his particular person efficiency.

Shondaland boss Shonda Rhimes posted a tribute to the actor on social media after information broke of the duke’s departure.

“Keep in mind: the Duke is rarely gone. He’s simply ready to be binge watched yet again,” Rhimes wrote in her caption, including the hashtag #ShondalandMenOnNetflixAreForever

As famous in Girl Whistledown’s put up, the present’s second season will deal with the oldest of the Bridgerton clan, Anthony (performed by Jonathan Bailey), and his quest for love. Based mostly on the second e book in Quinn’s sequence, titled “The Viscount Who Beloved Me,” the brand new episodes will notably introduce the fan-favorite character Kate Sharma (performed by “Intercourse Schooling” star Simone Ashley). Phoebe Dynevor’s Daphne Bridgerton (now Duchess of Hastings) will even return for the brand new season, however whereas Page’s Simon will stay on in the “Bridgerton” world as Daphne’s husband, the character won’t seem on display.

After all, this isn’t the final followers will see of Page, who beforehand starred in Historical past’s “Roots” remake and Eugene Ashe’s “Sylvie’s Love” with Tessa Thompson and Nnamdi Asomugha. The actor just lately wrapped filming on the Russo brothers’ Netflix spy thriller “The Grey Man,” starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. He’s subsequent set to tackle the world of “Dungeons & Dragons” with a number one position in a brand new movie adaptation for Hasbro/eOne and Paramount.