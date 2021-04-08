Regé-Jean Web page: Report Alleging ‘Krypton’ Role Lost Due to Race ‘Damage’

Regé-Jean Web page seems to have posted his first response to a report alleging he was not forged as Superman’s grandfather on the Syfy sequence “Krypton” as a result of he’s Black.

“Listening to about these conversations hurts no much less now than it did again then,” Web page posted to Twitter on Wednesday. “The clarifications virtually harm extra tbh. Nonetheless simply doing my factor. Nonetheless we do the work.”

Although Web page doesn’t point out “Krypton” by identify within the tweet, he does finish it with the phrases “We nonetheless fly” — which seemingly references Superman’s means to, , fly.

Representatives for Web page declined to remark.

Listening to about these conversations hurts no much less now than it did again then. The clarifications virtually harm extra tbh. Nonetheless simply doing my factor. Nonetheless we do the work. We nonetheless fly. 👊🏽 — Regé-Jean Web page (@regejean) April 7, 2021

Within the Hollywood Reporter’s exposé on Tuesday about actor Ray Fisher’s allegations of misconduct surrounding the manufacturing of “Justice League,” THR cited a number of sources who alleged Geoff Johns, the manager overseeing “Krypton,” nixed Web page’s casting as a result of he stated Superman couldn’t have a Black grandfather.

A rep for Johns didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark from Selection. To THR, Johns’ rep stated that the manager believed audiences would see the present as a prequel to the 2013 characteristic movie “Man of Metal,” and subsequently wanted Superman’s household to resemble Henry Cavill, who’s white.

Nevertheless, as Fisher famous in a tweet on Tuesday, the household of Normal Zod — the villain performed by Michael Shannon in “Man of Metal” — was performed on “Krypton” by Black actors.

These would seem to be the painful “clarifications” Web page referred to in his tweet.

“Krypton” debuted in 2018 to roughly 1.3 million viewers, however critiques had been blended critiques, and rankings dropped precipitously by the finale. The present was canceled by Syfy after two seasons.

Web page additionally not too long ago made headlines with the announcement that he was not returning for Season 2 of Netflix’s “Bridgerton.”

Angelique Jackson contributed to this report.