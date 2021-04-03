Regé-Jean Web page: What’s Next Submit-‘Bridgerton’

Information that “Bridgerton” star Regé-Jean Web page won’t seem within the upcoming second season set the web aflame on Friday.

“It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a starting, center, finish — give us a yr,” Web page, who performed Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, instructed Selection solely, recounting early conversations with Shondaland producers. “[I thought] ‘That’s attention-grabbing,’ as a result of then it felt like a restricted collection. I get to come back in, I get to contribute my bit after which the Bridgerton household rolls on.”

Within the spirit of “rolling on,” viewers have one other burning query: What’s Web page doing subsequent?

The actor has a comparatively full dance card, having nabbed roles in a few high-profile movies, together with the Russo brothers’ “The Grey Man.” Web page lately wrapped filming on the Netflix spy thriller starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. Rounding out the big-budget undertaking’s starry ensemble are Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush, Eme Ikwuakor, Scott Haze and Julia Butters.

Web page additionally landed a task in “Dungeons & Dragons,” becoming a member of a forged that features Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Justice Smith. The movie adaptation of the uber-popular role-playing recreation is written and directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley (“Spider-Man: Homecoming” and “Horrible Bosses”), based mostly on a draft by Michael Gilio. The film is collectively produced and financed by Hasbro/eOne and Paramount, with eOne distributing within the U.Okay. and Canada, and Paramount distributing throughout the remainder of world.

Then there’s the James Bond of all of it.

Web page addressed the rumors that he’s within the operating to play Bond as soon as Daniel Craig retires from the function after the upcoming movie “No Time to Die.” The star (inadvertently?) teased followers with the prospect in December, tweeting a GIF of his “Bidgerton” character Simon with the caption, “Regency, royalty. Shaken and stirred.”

When requested in regards to the prospect of enjoying the well-known spy on “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Web page stated the “B-word” is one thing typically utilized to British actors as soon as they seem in a undertaking that takes off within the popular culture sphere.

“I feel the web thinks numerous issues, and that is among the extra nice ones so I could be happy so far as that goes,” Web page stated of the thrill round enjoying the well-known British spy.

“However I don’t suppose it’s way more than that,” he added. “I’m very, very glad to have the badge. I’m glad to be in such great firm of people that have the badge. Nevertheless it’s a badge.”

Within the meantime, audiences also can watch Web page’s earlier work.

Earlier than “Bridgerton,” Web page starred within the Shondaland collection “For the Folks,” which ran for 2 seasons on ABC, as hotshot younger Assistant U.S. Lawyer Leonard Knox. Episodes of collection can be found for buy on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and iTunes.

On the identical day “Bridgerton” dropped on Netflix, his most up-to-date movie, “Sylvie’s Love,” debuted on Amazon Prime Video. The Nineteen Fifties-set romance, written and directed by Eugene Ashe, stars Tessa Thompson and Nnamdi Asomugha. Web page performs a supporting character named Chico, the drummer in Asomugha’s jazz band. As a bonus Shondaland tie-in, the actor spends a very good chunk of his display time with a fellow TGIT alum, “ Get Away With Homicide” star Aja Naomi King.

The British-Zimbabwean actor made his U.S. debut in Historical past’s 2016 remake of “Roots.” The younger star performed Rooster George within the restricted collection, which additionally featured Laurence Fishburne, Forest Whitaker, Anika Noni Rose and Malachi Kirby (as Kunta Kinte).

Or, as Shondaland boss Shonda Rhimes urged, you possibly can at all times binge the primary season of Netflix’s “Bridgerton” once more … and once more.