Reggie Fils-Aimé defends games with blockchain and thinks of a curious proposal for Animal Crossing

The former president of Nintendo of America believes that this technology is viable in the sector, as long as it is good for users.

Ubisoft has already taken some first steps with its Ubisoft Quartz, Konami has exploited the Castlevania franchise in the field of NFTs and Square Enix admits to being interested in all this world. In short, the industry is moving slowly towards the sector of blockchain technology and digital assets in video games, although there is also room for iconic ex-managers to express their opinion on this course.

I am a believer in blockchain, I think it is a very compelling technologyReggie Fils-AimeReggie Fils-Aimethe charismatic former president of Nintendo of America, has valued the integration of the video game in the field of blockchain technology and, according to his perspective, there is good reasons for these two camps to come together: “I’m a believer in blockchain, I think it’s very convincing technology. I also believe in the concept of ‘Play to Own‘ in video games, and I say this as a gamer after I’ve put 50 hours, 100 hours, or 300 hours into a game, and when I’m ready to move on to something else, wouldn’t that be great monetize what i have built?” Explains the former manager at the SXSW event held in Austin, Texas (via Nintendo Life).

“I bet you would have several buyers here if i wanted to sell my animal crossing island of the latest version for Nintendo Switch; I would like to be able to monetize that. Blockchain technology embedded in the code would allow me to do it.” Despite these statements, Reggie distances himself from other current companies and says that he prefers to see approaches with real benefits for the user.

“I say this in the context that ‘It needs to make sense to the player‘. It can’t just be an interesting approach from the developer or a way for them as a development entity to make more money,” continues the former president. “In the end it has to be good for the player, but I see an opportunity“.

Despite the fact that Reggie left the offices of Nintendo of America back in 2019, he refuses to disassociate himself from the video game sector. And, although he is totally clear that Nintendo Switch will continue to be a success in the future, he has also been attentive to developments such as the recent studio purchases. A set of movements that, according to him, are not over yet.

More about: Reggie Fils-Aime, Nintendo and Blockchain.