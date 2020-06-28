Regina King says she’d only return for a second season of Watchmen on one condition

Regina King has mentioned that she would only return for a second sequence of Watchmen if sequence creator Damon Lindelof was concerned.

The actor, who starred as Angela within the critically acclaimed HBO sequence primarily based on Alan Moore’s graphic novel, claimed that she thought the probabilities for a second run had been “infinite” – however that she wouldn’t signal on with out Lindelof.

Talking to Reese Witherspoon as half of Selection’s Actors on Actors sequence, King mentioned, “I believe HBO would need it again in a heartbeat, but when Damon Lindelof doesn’t see an entry level for Season 2 — I believe that the probabilities are infinite, however I really feel that if Damon doesn’t see it, then it’s going to be a no for me.”

King, who beforehand labored with Lindelof on the HBO present The Leftovers, added that the present’s creator was a “nice collaborator”.

As issues stand, it looks like a second sequence of the present appears unlikely, with Lindelof having beforehand mentioned that he has no intention of making a second season of the sequence – although he added that he wouldn’t have a difficulty with HBO going forward with a second season with out his involvement.

And final month he claimed, “I might facilitate and embrace and do every thing in my energy to allow others to come back ahead and present their take on Watchmen.

“I hope there’s extra Watchmen. I don’t suppose it needs to be me.”

So with Lindelof seemingly ruling himself out of a return – it seems to be like we’d not be seeing King return as Angela sooner or later.

Discover out what’s on with our TV Information