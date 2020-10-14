Regina King to Produce Supernatural Drama ‘Slay’ in Development at CW

Regina King is about to government produce a drama sequence presently in improvement at The CW, Selection has confirmed.

Titled “Slay,” the sequence focuses on Carson Jones. She is described as a daring, witty teenager with afro puffs, leather-based boots, seventies cool, and – thanks to her mom’s historical African bloodline – supernatural items and the accountability to use them to defend Virginia’s Historic Triangle (one of the vital haunted areas in the nation) from the forces of darkness.

Julian Johnson will write and co-executive produce, with Pam Veasey supervising and government producing. Regina and her sister Reina King will government produce through their manufacturing firm, Royal Ties. CBS Tv Studios will produce.

Regina is contemporary off her Emmy win for her starring position in the HBO restricted sequence “Watchmen.” It marked the fourth Emmy of her profession, having beforehand received twice for “American Crime” and once more for “Seven Seconds.” She additionally received an Academy Award in 2019 for “If Beale Avenue Might Discuss” in one of the best supporting actress class. She has turn into incresingly energetic as a producer in latest years, most lately government producing the characteristic “One Evening in Miami,” which additionally marked her characteristic directorial debut.

The venture additionally reunites Veasey and King. Veasey, previously the showrunner of “CSI: New York” and “CSI: Cyber,” wrote an ABC pilot two years in the past about 5 African-American sisters who’re all officers in the NYPD. King directed and government produced the pilot. Veasey’s different credit embrace “L.A.’s Best,” “Hap and Leonard,” and “The District.”

Deadline first reported the event information.