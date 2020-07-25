Regis Philbin Lifeless: Hollywood Reacts to Host’s Death

After information broke this afternoon that legendary tv host Regis Philbin had died, celebrities took to social media to share their recollections and condolences.
Philbin, who was 88, was finest recognized for internet hosting the morning discuss present “Stay!” in addition to the hit recreation present “Who Desires to Be a Millionaire.” He was praised for his wit, character and pleasant interviewing model.
Fellow morning present host Hoda Kotb shared a photograph of Philbin along with her “In the present day” co-host Kathie Lee Gifford with the caption: “Heartbroken. We’ll miss you Regis.”
Late-night and present “Who Desires to Be a Millionaire“ host Jimmy Kimmel additionally tweeted a tribute, calling Philbin “an ideal broadcaster, a great pal and an amazing quantity of enjoyable. He leaves behind a fantastic household and a TV legacy that can possible go unmatched.”
Present “Stay!” host Kelly Ripa shared a photograph of herself and co-host Ryan Seacrest with Philbin, thanking him for permitting them to keep it up the present’s legacy. “He was the last word class act, bringing his laughter and pleasure into our properties on a regular basis on Stay for greater than 23 years,” Ripa wrote. “We had been past fortunate to have him as a mentor in our careers and aspire on a regular basis to fill his footwear on the present. We ship our deepest love and condolences to his household and hope they will discover some consolation in realizing he left the world a greater place.”
Comic Billy Eichner wrote that Philbin was “an actual icon,” and that “nothing will ever prime Regis and Kathie Lee Gifford as a morning present. Nothing!”
Actor Josh Gad reminisced about watching Philbin together with his household throughout his childhood. “A staple in our family rising up, his pleasure was infectious and his internet hosting expertise among the many biggest I’ve ever seen,” Gad wrote.
Robert Iger, govt chairman of The Walt Disney Firm, wrote: “Regis graced us with heat, humor and a self-deprecating wit, at all times bringing happiness to us all.”
Former “Good Day L.A.” host Jillian Barberie posted a photograph of her and Philbin co-hosting “Stay.” “It was a as soon as in a lifetime second to sit beside the king of improv TV,” Barberie wrote. “He was humorous and gracious and heat.”
See extra reactions under:
