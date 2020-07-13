Register and Login to your Manhattan Life Group Online Account

Whichever subsidiary of the Manhattan Life Group you’re a policyholder of, you might create and entry your on-line account by means of just one portal. Learn on to learn the way to create your very personal on-line account and how to login to your account after you have registered. With a web based account, you’ll have 24/7 entry to your coverage to replace your info, monitor your claims, view your coverage and claims, obtain types and a lot extra.

About Manhattan Life Group

The Manhattan Life Group was based within the 1850s with its headquarters stationed in Texas, USA. It’s a group of 4 life and medical health insurance corporations which might be all based mostly in USA. Its subsidiaries embody The Manhattan Life, Ventral United Life, Household Life and Western United Life. The merchandise and providers of those 4 corporations can be found within the USA and in Puerto Rico.

How to Register for a Manhattan Life Group Online Account

Go to the Manhattan Life Group Official web page at reference hyperlink 1. Click on on Policyholder Login discovered on the decrease part of the web page, to the left of ‘Agent Useful resource Heart’. Click on on I would like to register. Tick on the coverage you need to register: Life & Well being, Annuity, or Each Life & Well being and Annuity. Click on on Register. Learn and perceive the Phrases and Situations. Click on on Subsequent. Tick on your reply to the query, “Do you’ve gotten a US Social Safety Quantity?”. Enter your coverage quantity and Social Safety Quantity (when you have). Enter your birthdate utilizing the format MM/DD/YYYY. Enter your electronic mail handle. Click on on Subsequent. Comply with the remainder of the directions as prompted to full the registration. You’ll be requested to create a username and a password for your account, and arrange safety measures in case you forgot your login info.

How to Login to your Manhattan Life Group Online Account

Go to the Manhattan Life Group Official web page at reference hyperlink 1. Click on on Policyholder Login discovered on the decrease part of the web page, to the left of ‘Agent Useful resource Heart’. Enter your username. Enter your password. Tick on Bear in mind username in order for you your browser to save your username and solely if you’re utilizing your personal private laptop. Click on on Login. Should you forgot your username: click on on I forgot my data. Enter your electronic mail handle. Click on on Submit. Comply with the remainder of the directions that might be emailed to you to retrieve your username. Should you forgot your password: click on on I forgot my data. Click on on Enter your username. Click on on Enter. Comply with the remaining if the directions as prompted to reset your password.

