Registry of area will now be executed on a stamp of Rs 500 in UP, Yogi executive made this plan

Lucknow: The UP executive is making plans to supply inexpensive housing to the deficient in addition to registry facility on a stamp of Rs 500. After the implementation of this new facility, its get advantages may also be given at the allotment of latest and outdated vacant properties. Allow us to tell that at the proposal given via the officers of the Housing Division, the consent of the upper officers has been made within the assembly. Quickly this proposal will likely be despatched to the cupboard for approval. It's believed that prior to the meeting elections, this present may also be given via the federal government for the deficient.

The state executive desires that at the side of the Housing Construction Council and Construction Authority, the ability of registering EWS properties to be built via non-public developers on a stamp of Rs 500 must be given. With this, the deficient gets corn affordably. The housing division had sought an inventory of such properties from the improvement government around the state. In one of these scenario, about 7000 properties were known which might be EWS properties.

Allow us to let you know that the registration stamp responsibility is as much as 5-7 p.c of the costs of the homes. In one of these scenario, the developers profit from the schemes of the federal government. On the identical time, the deficient aren't in a position to get the good thing about this scheme. In one of these scenario, the registration of EWS properties will now be executed on a stamp of Rs 500. The proposal has been despatched to the cupboard. After you have approval, this rule will likely be applied.