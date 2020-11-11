‘Regular Folks’ Star Paul Mescal Joins Melissa Barrera in ‘Carmen’

‘Regular Folks’ star Paul Mescal will play the male lead in Benjamin Millepied’s movie “Carmen,” a modern-day reimagining of one of many world’s most celebrated operas. Mescal will star reverse Melissa Barrera (“Vida”), who will play the titular position of Carmen.

Mescal replaces “Fifty Shades” star Jamie Dornan, who was beforehand connected to the position.

“Carmen” will mark the characteristic debut of Millepied, a former principal dancer from the New York Metropolis Ballet who choreographed Darren Aronofsky’s “Black Swan.”

The difference was penned by Oscar-winning screenwriter Alexander Dinelaris Jr (“Birdman”), along with Millepied and Loic Barrère.

Dimitri Rassam (“The Greatest Is But To Come,” “Le Brio” and “The Little Prince”) is financing and producing through his banner Chapter 2, a Mediawan firm, along with Rosemary Blight (“The Invisible Man,” “The Sapphires”) at Goalpost Photos, one in all Australia’s most dynamic unbiased movie firms. TF1 Studio is co-producing and dealing with worldwide gross sales.

The film will begin taking pictures on Jan. 18 in Australia for seven weeks. Goalpost Photos will deal with the manufacturing domestically.

As beforehand introduced, Sony Photos Classics will distribute the movie in North America and also will deal with distribution in Latin America, Scandinavia, Japanese Europe, CIS and the Center East. CAA Media Finance brokered the cope with SPC on behalf of the producers. Pathe will distribute the movie in France (with Canal Plus and France 2 already on board as native broadcasters) and Imaginative and prescient Distribution will distribute in Italy.

Millepied assembled a robust key crew, together with the Oscar-nominated music composer Nicholas Britell (“Moonlight,” “Vice”) who’s composing an unique rating, and the acclaimed cinematographer Jörg Widmer (“A Hidden Life”).

“Carmen” will characteristic 9 new songs by Britell, in addition to Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Julieta Venegas, and Taura Stinson (“Mudbound”). Sony Music will launch the soundtrack album.

Mescal is the Emmy-nominated breakout star of “Regular Folks.” He not too long ago wrapped taking pictures on Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Misplaced Daughter” reverse Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, Peter Sarsgaard and Jessie Buckley. He’s repped by CAA, Curtis Brown and Public Eye Communications PR.

“I’m honored to have been forged alongside Melissa, an actor I drastically admire and it’s an unbelievable privilege to be working with Benjamin on his first characteristic, who has put collectively such a formidable inventive workforce,” stated Mescal.

Barrera is an up-and-coming actor who not too long ago wrapped the Warner Bros. adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Within the Heights.” Barrera is at present taking pictures “Scream 5.” She is repped by WME, Bridge Works Leisure and Wolf Kasteler PR.

Barrera stated she appeared ahead to displaying a “totally different facet to Carmen.” “Benjamin’s distinctive type and artistic imaginative and prescient to reimagine this basic everyone knows and love hooked me from day one,” stated Barrera.

“Carmen” can even star Spanish actor Rossy de Palma, who is known for her roles in many Pedro Almodovar films.

Talking of his key forged, Millepied stated “Melissa is so clever and intuitive, each as an actor and as a mover,” and “Paul has a lot nuance and consideration in his work,” whereas Rossy “brings a lot idiosyncrasy and humanity to every of her roles.”

Rassam, who’s one France’s prime producers, has been growing the film with Millepied for over two years. The producer stated he and his companions opted to shoot the film in Australia as a result of it has, thus far, solely been mildly impacted by the pandemic.

“We’re thrilled to see [‘Carmen’] coming to life in the very best method with Melissa and Paul, two exceptionally gifted performers, and the unbelievable help of Rosemary, her firm Goalpost, our superb forged and crew and the formidable Australian cinema Business,” stated Rassam.